FinTech Expert Bolsters Mosaic FSI Advisory Board

Accomplished New Zealand business leader, Nicole Buisson, has joined the Advisory Board of specialist consulting firm, Mosaic Financial Services Infrastructure.

Most recently Small Business and Platform Director for Xero NZ, Buisson boasts a 20-year global career in high-level roles across multiple industries including FinTech, telecommunications and private equity.

Myles Allan, Mosaic Founding Partner, said Buisson would bring further depth and fresh perspectives as the business continued to grow.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicole to the board,” Allan said. “In particular, her experience in the FinTech sector is well aligned to both Mosaic’s strategic direction and that of our clients.”

After returning to her native New Zealand in 2015, Buisson held several top executive positions for Vodafone, latterly as head of digital and product innovation.

She also served on the Advisory Board of the Government’s Small Business Council from September 2018 until the end of last year.

In 2001 she launched into an almost 15-year stint in offshore businesses as Assistant Director in the Venture Capital Advisory Group of Ernst & Young (now known as EY) based in San Francisco.

Following EY, Buisson spent more than two years with multi-national private equity and venture capital firm, 3i, in senior marketing roles in the US and the UK. She later worked in top business development and strategy positions in the telecoms sector both in the UK and Hong Kong.

As well as an MBA, Buisson holds several tertiary and other educational designations, completing the NZ Institute of Directors course earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to using my business, investment and strategic skills to support Mosaic as it gears up for further growth,” she said. “As trends such as FinTech, RegTech, digital transformation and the move to the cloud accelerate, financial services businesses will need guidance from independent sector specialists like Mosaic to help them make the most appropriate choices.”

Formed in 2010, Mosaic is the largest financial technology consulting firm in NZ with clients across the banking, insurance, broking and financial advisory sectors.

