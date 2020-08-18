Stuff Signs Content Deal With Capsule

Today Stuff has announced a content partnership agreement with Capsule - which will see the news organisation publish the online magazine’s content across its platforms.

It is Stuff’s first content licensing partnership to be signed since alert level 4 lockdown earlier in the year, and under Stuff’s new local ownership.

Capsule is an online magazine and curated collection of ‘smart reads and reliable rants’. It was set up by magazine editors Kelly Bertrand, Emma Clifton, Nicky Dewe and Alice O’Connell shortly after the closure of Bauer’s NZ business.

Stuff’s Editor-in-Chief - Verticals, Geoff Collett, says the partnership will bring more great local lifestyle content across New Zealand’s largest news site Stuff.co.nz as well as Stuff’s range of much-loved newspaper titles and magazines.

“Our products connect with 3.2 million Kiwis every month, serving trustworthy, accurate news and information for both our readers and the businesses that choose to partner with us. Capsule’s beautifully curated lifestyle content is a natural fit that complements our own award-winning storytelling,” says Collett.

Capsule Founder and Editor Kelly Bertrand is delighted with how quickly the site has grown and is looking forward to bringing its content to Stuff readers.

“We’re really proud of the support and audience we’ve attracted with a collection of stories that help our audience feel connected, informed and entertained. Stuff has been supportive of us from the beginning and is the ideal partner to help us extend that reach even further, so we’re thrilled to be working more closely with them.”

Other domestic content partners of Stuff include TVNZ, RNZ, Tarana and Newsroom.co.nz. Capsule content will be available on Stuff from today.

