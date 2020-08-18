Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Prioritises Health, Wellbeing And Essential Banking Services In Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 10:22 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank is prioritising the wellbeing of its people and customers as New Zealand works together to fight COVID-19.

To ensure customers have access to essential banking services whilst in Alert Level 3 Kiwibank will be opening select Auckland branches on Wednesday 19 August and Friday 21 August.

Opening hours will be limited and we recommend customers check the Kiwibank website before they visit a branch to confirm locations and timings. Kiwibank Service Agents in Auckland may open where and when they can, but Level 3 restrictions and staffing availability could impact some host businesses such as bookstores and pharmacies and therefore their ability to open.

From Monday 24 August, select branches in Auckland will open three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Normal hours will resume when we transition back down to Alert Level 1.

General Manager for Retail Geoff Waller said: “We are asking that customers in Auckland visit a branch only for urgent matters that cannot completed via other banking channels. ATMs across the wider Auckland area are available for withdrawals and account balances. Customers can also make deposits at our deposit capable ATMs.”

“To ensure the safety of our people and customers, we will control entry into our branches at Alert Level 3. During busy periods this could mean some sites experience queues outside. When queuing, we will be encouraging customers to maintain a two-metre physical distance from others,” Mr Waller said.

“Alert Level 2 guidelines, including social distancing and contact tracing, are in place at all branches outside Auckland. Kiwibank will be making masks available to its people who are in customer-facing roles such as branches and will take a common-sense approach to customers wearing masks. Contact tracing QR codes are on the doors of branches and manual contact tracing forms are available for those who do not have smartphones or the app.

“For the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders, we’re encouraging any staff member who doesn’t feel well to stay at home. We accept this could lead to staff shortages and may mean some branches could close at short notice or operate at reduced hours,” Mr Waller said.

Customers are encouraged to check the Kiwibank website for updates before visiting their local branch or Kiwibank Service Agent.

Banking support

There are plenty of safe, secure and convenient alternative options to do banking during Alert Level 3 including phone banking, online banking, our mobile app or ATMs. There are also a number of Kiwibank ATMs that can accept cash deposits. For more information including guides on how to set up online banking, phone banking or the mobile app customers can visit: kiwibank.co.nz/contact-us/support-hub/

Financial support

Personal and business customers under financial stress and in need of support in the first instance should complete the Kiwibank contact request form available at: www.kiwibank.co.nz/coronavirus-updates. Details of Kiwibank’s Relief and Resilience programme are available at: https://www.kiwibank.co.nz/contact-us/support-hub/coronavirus-updates/


Wellbeing support

Mental wellbeing is especially important right now. Kiwibank is proud to partner with leading mental health app, Mentemia. New Zealanders can download it for free at Kiwibank.co.nz/mentemia

