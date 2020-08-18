ReBuilding Nations Date Change: 18-19 November 2020

Yesterday morning the Prime Minister announced that the date of the General Election will shift from 19 September to 17 October. The movement of the election from three weeks before our 14 - 15 October Building Nations Symposium to three days after has a material impact on the type of event we are able to hold.

In combination with the recurrence of COVID-19 in the community, the Prime Minister’s announcement to shift the election has necessitated a review of the date for ReBuilding Nations 2020. ReBuilding Nations 2020 will now take place on 18-19 November 2020. The programme and venue will remain the same, as we essentially ‘lift and shift’ the event in its entirety to the new dates.

We acknowledge this change of date for Building Nations is frustrating, however Infrastructure NZ is determined to ensure that the symposium is safe, impactful and productive. We trust you understand and support this change, and we look forward to welcoming you to yet another successful symposium.

Key Themes

Transformative leadership



Infrastructure pipeline



Resilience and sustainability



Funding our future

Planning for outcomes Reforming water



Improving housing



Transforming transport



Improving social infrastructure

Confirmed Speakers

Jo Hendy, Chief Executive, Climate Change Commission

Vui Mark Goshe, Chair, Kainga Ora – Homes and Communities

Nicole Rosie, Chief Executive, Waka Kotahi, NZ Transport Agency

Ross Copland, Chief Executive, Te Waihanga, Infrastructure Commission

Susan Freeman-Green, Incoming Chief Executive, Local Government NZ Bill Bayfield, Chief Executive Taumata Arowai (Water Services Regulator)

Dr Caralee McLeish, Secretary to the Treasury

Shamubeel Eaqub, Partner, Sense Partners

Paula Southgate, Mayor of Hamilton and many more

