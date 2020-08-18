Frucor Suntory Named 2020 Employer Of Choice

Frucor Suntory has been selected as a winner of the Human Resources Director (HRD) NZ Employer of Choice Awards for 2020.

The Awards recognise organisations for their overall employee experience – HRD invited submissions from companies across New Zealand.

Employers were asked to provide qualitative and quantitative information to demonstrate their achievements in areas including leadership, training and professional development, communications, diversity and inclusion, work life balance, recruitment, remuneration and access to technology and resources.

Frucor Suntory stood out for its strong employee engagement (81%) along with a range of initiatives, including:

The launch of a Diversity & Inclusion Strategy. The company is also the first FMCG business in New Zealand to implement equal gender paid parental leave.

Unveiling their digital learning platform – “MySU” – during the COVID-19 lockdown (incorporating locally developed, LinkedIn Learning and Suntory global content). It’s a great example of helping employees unlock their potential and drive their own learning agendas.

The extension of communication channels and digital technologies (including podcasts, vlogs, even TikTok dances!)

Continuing their Leadership Development journey with the refresh of Frucor Suntory’s

“Leadership Mindset” material. The company’s unique, experiential Leadership programmes showcase the Frucor Suntory “magic” – and help drive personal and commercial performance. As one attendee commented, they are “...an excellent example of how Frucor Suntory is committed to building not just great leaders, but great people.”

Frucor Suntory CEO, Darren Fullerton says: “The Employer of Choice award is great recognition of the work our People team has delivered – and the support from our leaders to put our people at the heart of everything we do.

“Frucor Suntory is known for its vibrant culture and thirst for success. As an employer, it’s critical we provide outstanding initiatives – like learning and development and leadership opportunities – and that we acknowledge and reward a job well done.”

© Scoop Media

