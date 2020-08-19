Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AIA Vitality Grant Recipients Get Up To $50,000 Local Community Boost

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 12:51 pm
Press Release: AIA NZ

Life, health and wellbeing insurer AIA New Zealand is excited to announce the winners of its AIA Vitality Business and Community Grant Initiative.

The initiative has been designed to help financial advisers make a difference in local neighbourhoods and highlight the importance of health, wellbeing and overall financial resilience to New Zealand. Through a competitive application process, ten nationwide winners, from Auckland to Canterbury, will receive up to $50,000 towards inspiring programmes that make a positive difference to the health and wellbeing of local communities.

Sam Tremethick, AIA’s chief partnership insurance officer, says they have been blown away by the calibre and consideration of the entries received.

“It’s been fantastic to see how invested financial advisers are in their local communities, and inspiring to read through the nominations and get a true understanding of how determined people are to make a difference in their neighbourhoods,” says Sam.

“It wasn’t easy to pick ten AIA Vitality Grant winners given the quality of the nominations, and we have no doubt those successful will go on to make positive change in their communities.

“AIA New Zealand is investing up to $500,000 into local communities where it matters most, and now our focus is on bringing these initiatives to life for locals across the country to embrace.”

AIA believes physical wellbeing, fitness, mental health and quality of life are all important and intrinsically linked. The AIA Vitality Business and Community Grant Initiative aims to help New Zealand become the healthiest nation in the world, by starting in our local communities.

All AIA Vitality Grant submissions underwent a stringent judging process with former All Black and AIA Vitality ambassador Ian Jones featuring on the judging panel.

Ian says: “To show just how committed people are to their communities, many of the grant submissions are projects already underway, and the grant will ensure recipients can create bigger and better opportunities for their neighbourhoods.

“AIA is giving further encouragement to people already out there in their communities who are dedicated to making changes.”

Each winner is being assigned a mentor from AIA’s executive team who will work with project leads to launch or develop their local initiative and help them get the most out of the grant funding.

The ten winners are:

  • The Adviser Platform in partnership with BBT, nationwide: country-wide campaign targeted at tradies and focusing on health and safety.
  • Kim du Chateau and It’s All Sorted, Auckland: development of an online app for Sisters United, providing a ‘one stop shop’ digital platform for young women with resources, workshops and a safe, engaging place for youth to build resiliency and positive wellbeing.
  • Alan Leuluai and Leuluai Financial, Auckland: a 12-week fitness programme targeted at Māori and Pasifika communities including discounted memberships and training support.
  • Leelee Li and her team from Millennium Insurance Group, Hamilton: seminars on depression, diabetes and exercise awareness focused on Hamilton’s Asian community.
  • Simon Gower and Millenium Insurance Group, Hamilton: facilitating learn to swim programmes in low decile schools in Hamilton.
  • Hurford Parker Financial Services, Hawke’s Bay: activation at Hawke’s Bay A&P Show to promote mental health awareness.
  • Lance Parker-Wadham from Parka Insurances, lower North Island: championing men’s mental health through a series of events at local venues in partnership with community clubs and motivational speakers.
  • Thrive, Manawatu: pathway programme promoting healthy living and wellbeing in the local agricultural community.
  • Dean Logan from Logan Smythe and Associates, Canterbury: science-backed mindfulness and wellbeing courses to improve community mental, emotional and physical wellbeing in conjunction with Community Wellbeing North Canterbury and Mindfulness North Canterbury.
  • Joel Mclachlan from Advice Kiwi, Canterbury: establishing a Menzshed in the Waimakariri District to support men’s mental health through providing a place for men to foster friendships and give back to the community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AIA NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 