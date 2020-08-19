Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Experience The Taste Of New Zealand: DryNZ Launches Pure NZ Drinking Fruit

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: DryNZ

Buying local produce has taken on a whole new meaning with DryNZ’s recently launched pure NZ drinking fruit sachets - a refined sugar free blend of delicious real New Zealand fruit and manuka honey powder. The taste of New Zealand is a sachet away with flavours like apple, blackcurrant, kiwifruit, lemon and peach included in the new range.

The Waiuku based company behind premium tea brand Ti Ora has launched their new range of pure NZ drinking fruit to both the Kiwi and Chinese markets. Made with the freshest fruit from trusted New Zealand orchards and mixed with New Zealand’s manuka honey – an anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral powerhouse - creates a delicious fruit drink helping to boost your immune system and improve gut health. The fruit comes from a gentle drying and concentration process, resulting in a fine, preservative-free powder with all the nutritional goodness retained. The inclusion of manuka honey enhances the flavour, adding a touch of natural sweetness resulting in a delicious cup of Kiwi produce.

If you’re a coffee drinker, pure NZ drinking fruit sachets provide the perfect opportunity to switch out caffeinated drinks for a cup of nutritious, guilt-free, locally produced fruit at only 50 calories per serving. Just one serving of DryNZ’s lemon or kiwifruit pure NZ drinking fruit contains the equivalent of 87.5% of your recommended dietary intake of vitamin C. Each sachet contains a significant amount of dried fruit – half an apple and a whole peach in each of these varietals respectively.

          
          

Although originally designed as a hot drink, pure NZ drinking fruit can also be used to enhance the taste and nutritional value of your favourite foods like yoghurt and ice cream, and is the perfect accompanist to your morning muesli, porridge or smoothie. Pure NZ drinking fruit sachets are highly useful in baking, adding a fruity, healthy kick to any of your favourite cake, muffin, icing, or cookie recipes.

DryNZ believes the demand for their products will be practically insatiable in China, as products from New Zealand are highly sought after in the Chinese market. New Zealand’s reputation as a world leader in soil quality, water quality, air quality and general quality of produce precedes itself in China, meaning that Kiwi products are revered for their purity and health benefits.

The pure NZ drinking fruit range will be delivered door to door in China through the popular online social networking site WeChat, and will be available online for New Zealand customers via DryNZ’s website. Pure NZ drinking fruit sachets are highly versatile and will become a staple in your kitchen, office or handbag.

DryNZ’s sustainability story is inherent to their business. Exporting dried fruit produces significantly less carbon emissions than fresh fruit, given the total weight of goods is 80-90% lower than it would be if it was not dehydrated. Dried fruit can also be harvested from non-tier produce (non-export sized fruit, or fruit that does not meet stockist specifications) which helps to reduce waste from growers. While fruit is ruthlessly sorted by food chains, DryNZ can use oddly shaped apples and lemons without compromising the quality of their final product.

Stockist: pure NZ drinking fruit is available in a five-sachet pack from https://www.drynz.com/purenzdrinkingfruit/

DryNZ pure NZ drinking fruit (5 individual flavour sachets) RRP $14.95

About DryNZ:

DryNZ has industry expertise and the ability to combine New Zealand fruit and vegetables with superior vacuum drying technology to deliver a premium product. The company’s vision is to be New Zealand’s leading supplier of the finest, freshest, tastiest and healthiest dried ingredients and by further growing its capabilities to take on the international stage. http://www.drynz.com/

