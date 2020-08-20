Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cybercx Launches In New Zealand With Significant Growth And Investment Plans

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 8:59 am
Press Release: CyberCX NZ

CyberCX is unifying New Zealand’s best cyber security talent, expertise and capability to create the country’s leading full-service cyber security operator. CyberCX NZ will have a large specialised cyber security workforce in New Zealand, serving enterprise and government customers in a $600 million cyber security services market.

CyberCX NZ’s purpose is to defend and protect New Zealand businesses, enterprises and government agencies from global and local cyber threats. CyberCX NZ offers a unique focus on both risk and technology, a key differentiation from existing players in the market.

As a pure play cyber company, CyberCX NZ will offer the most comprehensive end-to-end capability in New Zealand, covering key cyber security domains: consult and advisory; governance, risk and compliance; digital forensics and incident response, penetration testing and assurance; security integration and engineering; and managed security services. CyberCX NZ also provides cloud and mobile security, and identity management services.

CyberCX New Zealand CEO Grant Smith, who previously founded Gen2 Consulting and DMZ Global, said CyberCX NZ would transform New Zealand’s cyber security landscape. The company’s plans include:

  • Increasing CyberCX’s New Zealand workforce to more than 100 employees in the next year
  • Expanding offices in Wellington and Auckland, followed by opening an office in Christchurch
  • Investing in developing a unique New Zealand security operations centre (SOC) capability and local cyber workforce development.

CyberCX NZ is building a local platform to deliver end-to-end cyber security services, supported by investment in systems, processes, tools and a centralised support structure that enables frontline teams to focus on what they do best – deliver great services to valued customers.

New Zealand talent and technology is at the heart of CyberCX. Grant Smith, CyberCX NZ’s CEO said, “It is clear that many New Zealand businesses, enterprise and government organisations are not yet well enough advised, supported or equipped to defend their critical assets. Each year thousands of New Zealand organisations fall victim to cyber attacks totalling tens of millions of dollars in losses. 40% of those incidents are linked to state-sponsored actors. CyberCX NZ is committed to lifting the country’s national resilience and is focused on maintaining an independent stance, agile ways of operating and core cyber focus.”

In the past 12 months, CyberCX launched its Australian operations, establishing the largest independent cyber security firm operating in Australia, with over 500 cyber security professionals under the leadership of CyberCX Group CEO, John Paitaridis, and Chief Strategy Officer, Alastair MacGibbon.

CyberCX CEO, John Paitaridis, has reinforced the importance of creating the leading trans-Tasman cyber security player, “New Zealand is a natural market focus for CyberCX. With the exponential growth in the number of cyber attacks on Australian and New Zealand businesses and government agencies, and the aggressive tactics we are seeing from threat actors, we need to significantly bolster our trans-Tasman cyber capability to secure our companies and sovereign interests, in particular Australian and New Zealand critical infrastructure including utilities, agricultural, financial systems, logistics and supply chain. Never has this been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It is time that Australia and New Zealand had its own cyber security company, a national champion at scale, able to defend and protect our local businesses and economies. For too long we have relied on international companies for cyber services, where their interests don’t always align.

We are fiercely independent and driven by our purpose to protect the communities we serve. We are uniquely focused on delivering mission critical cyber security services to New Zealand businesses and government leveraging our 500 plus cyber security specialists on both sides of the Tasman.

Cyber attackers do not recognise borders and they are increasingly focused on targeting our part of the world. At CyberCX we are unifying the best cyber security talent, capability and expertise across Australia and New Zealand and taking up the fight on behalf of our customers.”

CyberCX New Zealand company is headquartered Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CyberCX NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 