Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pandemic Drives Innovation In Remote Participation For Justice And Chamber Conferencing.

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 9:25 am
Press Release: Kodum

The Covid-19 lockdown has highlighted the need for Justice and Council technology to keep things moving when physical interaction isn’t possible.

While the recent pandemic hasn’t prevented the wheels of justice from turning or local councils from voting on decisions that affect their communities, it has made apparent the importance for technology to keep pace with the need for remote participation.

“It’s been particularly challenging for organisations who haven’t historically used their technology in this way,” says Andrew Green, Chief Visionary Officer from Kodum. “They’re suddenly faced with the need for a remote workforce but have no way of dealing with it.”

Kodum is a leading provider of Courtroom and Chamber Technologies in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands. “We have the capability and solutions that can help Government Departments keep pace with the demands of the new normality,” says Andrew.

This enterprise technology enables seamless remote participation, broadcasting, collaborating and archiving when physical meetings aren’t possible.

Bringing Technologies Together Key to Success

Andrew points out that many agencies and facilities have already invested significantly in their infrastructure and portable technologies. “We understand the challenges this raises,” he says. “Finding ways to bring this technology together holistically into a unified, centrally managed media network is a key first step in improving user experience and operational efficiency.”

Kodum works with industry leading manufacturers and draws on the expertise of their own in-house integrators to understand, develop and deploy systems for Governments and Councils. It’s something they’ve been doing for over 15 years.

Are Cloud Based Systems The Answer?

Covid-19 has seen a proliferation of Cloud Based Conferencing Platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and WebEx. “While they’re great platforms, they simply don’t have all the functionality needed for operationally complex environments,” says Andrew.

Kodum has built a reputation for challenging accepted design methodologies and staying at the front of the innovation curve. They now see a need to go back to a concept design level. “As technology consultants and solution architects, we look outside the norm for innovative solutions to these modern challenges,” Andrew says.

He also highlights that change needs to happen at pace and at scale. “Things are moving incredibly fast as businesses and people adapt to remote workplaces.”

Kodum maintains local distributor and global manufacturer relationships and collaborates regularly with their supply chain so that they can continue to advise clients on the best solutions for their environments.

“We all talk about the new norm,” says Andrew. “The fact is, Covid is going to drive some amazing innovation and technological shift and cultural change in the next few years.”

Kodum’s goal is to ensure Governments and Councils are well-placed to take advantage of this innovation.

To learn more about Kodum’s specialist Government and Agency Capability and Services,

please contact us

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kodum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 