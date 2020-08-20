Pāmu Announces New GM Sustainability And Farming Systems

Pāmu has appointed Lisa Martin to the executive leadership team in the newly created role of General Manager, Sustainability and Farming Systems.

Ms Martin has extensive experience improving the sustainability practices of the organisations she has worked with, including seafood company Sanford where she was GM of Group Sustainability and at Downer Group where she was GM of Environment and Sustainability. She also co-founded a successful sustainability consultancy, Sustainz which provides sustainability advice to a range of organisations including New Zealand’s agricultural sector.

In her earlier career Ms Martin worked in the environmental science field in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Ms Martin has BA in Physical Geography and Economics and an MSC in Environmental Science and Geography, both from the University of Auckland.

“I am excited that someone with Lisa’s experience is joining Pāmu to lead our environment and innovation teams across an increasingly complex range of issues,” Pāmu Chief Executive Steven Carden said.

Ms Martin’s role will include responsibility for advancing Pāmu’s sustainable business outcomes and performance across Operations, Animal Welfare and Nutrition, Agronomy, Environment, Geospatial and Quality specialist areas. She will take over the responsibilities previously held by Alison Dewes, Pāmu’s former Head of Environment, who resigned in May to focus on her consulting business. Mr Carden indicated that Ms Dewes, who joined Pāmu in 2017, will continue to consult to Pāmu on specific environmental projects.

Ms Martin will take up her role in early November.

© Scoop Media

