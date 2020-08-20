Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Longer, Harder And Riskier – What Are Directors Paid These Days?

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

When COVID-19 first hit New Zealand earlier this year, 40% of directors stopped being paid or took reduced fees, the Institute of Directors (IoD) and professional services firm, EY said today.

The IoD and EY surveyed 674 directors holding 1830 directorships during May this year, at the height of the first pandemic wave.

“Almost a quarter of the organisations surveyed (23.5%) had stopped paying their non-executive independent directors altogether; and 16.4% of organisations had reduced fee payments,” the IoD’s General Manager Learning and Branch Engagement, Dr Michael Fraser, said.

“All areas of governance are impacted by the unpredictable coronavirus, which has changed organisations and the way we work,” Dr Fraser said. “It has put boards under more pressure with directors working harder for longer to deal with a lot of risk and business challenges.

“This virus is the biggest test many boards have faced and directors will be closely watching their organisation’s cash position and solvency. Directors have to exercise courage in decision-making while putting health and wellbeing first.

“The overall median annual fee for non-executive board directors or trustees participating in the survey rose by $350.00 (0.8%) to $46,700 in 2020, compared to $46,350 in 2019,” Dr Fraser said.

“Meanwhile, non-executive directors were meeting more often and spending more time on their duties, working an average 176 hours this year compared to 169 hours in 2019.

“Directors’ fees are low in New Zealand when you consider the skill and experience they bring to the table and the regulatory risk they face. Many directors do it for passion or purpose,” Dr Fraser said. “Most (90%) of the 1202 organisations we sampled this year were Kiwi-owned with shareholder funds of less than $5 million.”

EY Partner People Advisory Services Una Diver said directors’ commitments were increasing but the fees for services had stayed about the same. “While workloads have increased, corresponding fee levels have not followed the same trend,” she said.

“The role of governance during this pandemic is enormous. Governance doesn’t stop. Directors have to be thinking about rebalancing their capital and costs; and looking after their workforce. Some organisations have had to let staff go, while other staff were redeployed or furloughed. Some of the jobs lost will never come back as they were, as organisations and consumers have changed the way they interact,” Una Diver said.

“The lockdown really saw the rise of the online worker, a flexi-place workforce and those organisations coping with that did not let the pandemic slow them down,” Una Diver said.

“Not all sectors, industries or organisations surveyed have felt the impact equally – trends vary across the 18 sectors and types of entity. But it’s clear boards of Kiwi organisations decided to do more for less in order to help as many of those organisations as possible recover, as quickly as possible,” Una Diver said.

“This pandemic is a game changer because where there is risk there is also opportunity,”Dr Fraser said. “Boards of trustees and directors need to set a clear and careful path through this time, looking after employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders, communicating, working with management, and balancing short and longer term foresight.”

“With immigrants no longer filling skills gaps in healthcare, construction and farming, directors and management really will have to put on their thinking caps and be creative in sourcing talent,” Una Diver said. “If you are a director or trustee, you might want to think about your hiring strategies a little differently.”

The full Directors’ Fees Report 2020/21 contains comprehensive detail and is available for purchase from EY from: surveys@nz.ey.com

Key findings

· 57% of directors spend more time on board duties

· 29% of directors surveyed were women

· 82% of boards meet six to 15 times a year

· Most directors had four directorships

· 59.7% of directors were satisfied with their remuneration levels

More information

www.iod.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Institute Of Directors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 