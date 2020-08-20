Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jemini Flies Under The Radar To Deliver A Truly Innovative HR And Payroll Solution

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Jemini

Brought out of stealth mode in 2018, Jemini, Fusion5’s next-generation corporate HR management and payroll software, has quietly but surely made inroads into some of New Zealand’s best-known businesses, including Toyota New Zealand.

In a market where it’s commonplace to ‘facelift’ old solutions, Jemini was freshly conceived and built from the ground up to create an integrated, innovative, and inspiring platform which people love to use.

Offering a unique DnA (Discovery and Advisory) engagement model, Jemini works with organisations who understand the ever-evolving nature of HR. To date, Jemini has made significant traction with businesses keen to embrace the opportunities the solution brings to not only future-proof their HR and payroll systems, but empower their people with self-service and more.

With features such as painless, single touch payroll, automated recruitment and onboarding processes, a comprehensive range of employee engagement tools, and AI-powered continuous machine learning, Jemini’s people-focused design delivers an exceptional user experience. And as a bonus, it’s also easy-to-use and visually stunning - it’s one of those ‘got to be seen to be believed’ solutions.

“When we saw it, we knew it was what we wanted,” says Melissa Williams, Payroll & Administration, Business Support, Toyota New Zealand. “Jemini stood out. It’s new and evolving. It’s at the start of its lifetime - and that’s what we really liked about it.”

Jemini’s brand new website (https://www.jemini.com/) reflects the solution’s vision and evolution, with images and videos that provide an engaging overview of a revolutionary, employee-centric platform.

