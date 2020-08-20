Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Motorola Solutions Asia Pacific Named Employer Of Choice By HRD Asia

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Motorola

Award celebrates companies making a sustained impact on employee experience

Motorola Solutions’ Asia Pacific business (NYSE: MSI), has earned major recognition for its employee experience and culture by winning an HRD Asia Employer of Choice award.

The award recognises companies that continuously improve the experience for their employees through strategic programs to advance their professional development and wellbeing.

Among key areas evaluated for the awards are training and professional development, reward and recognition, diversity and inclusion, leadership, communication, health and wellbeing and work-life balance.

Justin Kennedy, APAC managing director at Key Media, publisher of HRD Asia, said employers to have made the list in 2020 had impressed award judges by engaging and enabling their employees in a year of changing market conditions.

“The employers listed are top performing companies pushing the envelope of best practice for the rest of the industry to follow,” Kennedy said.

Charlene Tan, Motorola Solutions’ Human Resources Director, Asia Pacific said the award was recognition for the company’s ongoing efforts to improve the work environment for all employees.

“This year has proven to be a catalyst for change and transformation and all organisations have had to adapt to a new way of working,” Tan said.

“We’re extremely proud of how flexible our teams have been in 2020. We have embraced concepts including working in virtual teams while maintaining high levels of engagement, connection and motivation. This award gives us great encouragement and affirmation that our employee programs and company culture are both very strong,” she said.

The HRD award follows Motorola Solutions’ certification as an Employer of Choice by the Australian Government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) in 2019 and winning HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia in 2018.

A highly skilled talent base in Asia Pacific

With Motorola Solutions’ global acquisitions of industry leading video security, software and managed services companies, its Asia Pacific workforce has also continued to grow in size, diversity and skill.

The company has acquired video analytics and Artificial Intelligence specialists in Vietnam, mobile application developers in Australia and software engineers in Bangalore, India.

Combined with the company’s highly skilled industrial design, software, electrical and mechanical professionals in Penang, Malaysia, the company now has almost 2,000 engineering specialists working throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Steve Crutchfield, Motorola Solutions’ Asia Pacific vice president said the company continues to expand its offerings across video security, software and mission critical communications by drawing on the region’s strong talent base.

“Our workforce in Asia Pacific develops mission critical technologies that public safety agencies and enterprises depend on every day,” Crutchfield said.

“These employees play a vital role in guiding our customers on the future of innovation as well as developing the next generation of advanced technologies for Motorola Solutions,” he said.

##

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylised M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command centre software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and

