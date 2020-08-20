Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

West Auckland Family Pact Sees Them Split $5 Million Prize

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A West Auckland couple have stayed true to their word and given half of their $5 million Powerball prize to family members.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, made the pact with two other family members many years ago, and there was no question that they would stay committed to it.

“We’ve always said that if one of us won Lotto, we’d share it,” said the woman. “So there was no question in our mind when we found out we’d won we would split the prize.”

The couple have kept $2.5 million and gifted the rest to two close family members.

The couple knew they had won Second Division Powerball on Saturday night, but shock and excitement kicked in on Sunday morning when they found out the $50 million prize had rolled down and there were 10 lucky winners.

“Our family came over and I cooked everyone a ‘Millionaires Breakfast,” laughed the woman. “We had bacon, eggs, hash browns and mushrooms – it was the best Sunday breakfast ever!” she said.

The family then headed to Lincoln Heights Superette, where they purchased the ticket, to confirm their win and claim their prize.

“I nearly passed out when they told us it was $5 million,” said the man. “I had to sit down, I was struggling to talk. It was an overwhelming experience – it’s hard to explain,” he said.

The couple, who are in their 40s and have children, said the money will mean they can fulfil their dream of buying their first home.

“We can now have a home that is truly ours – and that is something we never thought would be possible. We have been trying to buy our own home for years but haven’t been able to do it – this is a dream come true,” said the woman.

“Once settled into our home we want to have a big family BBQ to celebrate this amazing win,” she said.

“I am already picturing sitting in my own home in front of a fireplace drinking a nice glass of port,” said the man. “But what I am excited about most is that we can get two puppies as we’ve always wanted to have pet dogs, but not been able to because 
we’ve always rented.”

The couple are also planning to go on a belated honeymoon, when the time is right.

“We got married a few years ago but couldn’t afford to go on a honeymoon at the time – so when we can, we really want to travel overseas. The UK is on our bucket list as we’ve always wanted to visit Scotland and Ireland,” said the man.

The couple are also avid fundraisers and do a lot to help charities close to their hearts.

“We’ve always done a lot of fundraising for charities and we really want to continue to do that as it is really important to us,” said the woman.

“We raised over $1,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation recently and next on the list is Prostate Cancer Foundation. It makes us feel good to know we’re making a difference,” she said.

The winning ticket was sold on at Lincoln Heights Superette for the $50 million Must Be Won draw on Saturday 15 August 2020.

For more information about Lotto NZ’s results for Saturday’s draw please go to the media releases on MyLotto.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 