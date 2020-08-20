Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi AXis For SAP Released As First IPaaS Solution To Accelerate Business Decisions On SAP

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 11:18 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, extends its portfolio of solutions for EiPaaS by announcing Boomi aXis for SAP at SAP insider’s S/4HANA2020 interactive event. With Boomi aXis for SAP, users can more easily and quickly exchange SAP data on a single platform to swiftly facilitate business decisions. In today’s dynamic market environment where businesses are making quick pivots and seeking critical short-term advantages, Boomi aXis for SAP strategically advances organizations towards their goals.

The first EiPaaS solution of its kind for the SAP ecosystem, Boomi aXis for SAP seamlessly extracts and updates data from/to the SAP ecosystem, leveraging predefined configurations, and shortening process time by removing resource constraints.

Boomi aXis for SAP breaks down silos, empowering lines-of-business to optimize business processes and leverage SAP and non-SAP for Event Driven Architecture (EDA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling users to make informed decisions quicker.

“Due to the complex nature of ERP systems, we hear from customers that it’s an ongoing challenge to get data to apply business process improvements and create new solutions crossing multiple systems,” said Ed Macosky, senior vice president, Product at Boomi. “Our goal at Boomi is to give customers a self-service platform to get any data when they need it. Boomi aXis for SAP uses SAP’s predefined business logic and administrator configuration so customers now have a self-service ability to innovate, and at a greater speed.”

Boomi aXis for SAP utilizes advantageous EiPaaS capabilities, including data management and low-code application development, on the same platform. Boomi’s solution highlights data wizards to take the guess work out of how SAP defines its data by populating table relationships at a glance. This includes what and where to look for data and automatically recommends the best data relationships. Beyond data extraction, Boomi is uniquely positioned to bring together legacy and modern applications, data, devices, and people to discover, move, manage, synchronize, govern, and build customer journeys by enhancing its Unified Platform.

WWZ, a large Switzerland-based utility services company offering quadruple play telecommunications, energy, gas, water, and heating solutions, realizes the advantages of Boomi and Boomi aXis for SAP.

“To continue to strengthen our market position, we created a new line of services to deliver fiber as a subscription to our install base of 60,000 cable-Internet customers,” said Stefan Willi, chief technology officer for WWZ Energie AG. “One of our largest challenges was to extract a high volume of SAP data continuously and with ease to feed various applications within our ecosystem. We needed to find ways to reduce time and complexity within the new subscription service stream. Using Boomi, we experienced a 9x time reduction by leveraging pre-defined SAP templates and exchange data efficiently, between applications to achieve our business goals.”

SAP, Boomi and Dell Technologies

Boomi connects customer experiences to SAP, linking third-party systems and data to SAP with an agnostic, enterprise-class, cloud-based digital platform. Boomi SAP Certifications include SAP S/4HANA® and SAP NetWeaver®. Dell Technologies is SAP’s Global Strategic Partner and service provider and has been partnering with SAP for more than 20+years, with over 15,000 joint customers. Dell received the SAP Pinnacle Award in 2019 at SAP Sapphire.

Boomi Axis for SAP is now available and can be delivered by its GSI and SI partners. Boomi participated in a session at SAP insider’s S/4HANA2020 interactive event where more information about today’s announcement was revealed. Please click here to learn more.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 