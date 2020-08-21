Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

HELL Goes Zero Carbon With Deliveries

Friday, 21 August 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: HELL

HELL ebike delivery

The 1 million deliveries HELL makes each year are now Zero Carbon, as the company take the next step to reduce its environmental impact.

HELL began measuring the carbon footprint of its pizza deliveries, and head office in October 2019 - part of its sustainability commitments. Following the rigorous measurement process with Ekos, HELL’s head office and nationwide pizza deliveries have become Zero Carbon certified as of August 2020.

Ben Cumming, HELL CEO, says it’s a milestone for the company.

Ben Cumming

“We want to be proactive in creating a sustainable future. Our deliveries are an obvious producer of carbon. Ideally, they would be zero carbon with no need to offset; until we can practically do that, we’re offsetting each delivery, and won’t be passing the costs onto consumers,” says Ben Cumming.

Willow Milligan, a Carbon Analyst from Ekos, welcomes HELL’s commitment to being Zero Carbon.

“It’s great to see HELL taking responsibility for their carbon emissions and joining the journey towards a Zero Carbon future,” says Willow Milligan.

Ben Cumming says having a Zero Carbon head office and delivery service is part of their broader sustainability plan.

“We’ve always cared about reducing our environmental impact - for example, the vast majority of our packaging is recycled and recyclable, we offer e-bike delivery in some areas and use local free-range ingredients. We’ve also grown our plant-based menu to respond to increasing demand.

“We are committed to leading the way in our food sector and showing other brands what’s possible when it comes to operating a sustainable food business,” says Ben Cumming.

Ekos carbon credits are sourced from their indigenous forest carbon and conservation projects in New Zealand and the Pacific. These community-based projects are designed to deliver sustainable land management, biodiversity, and positive social outcomes. Head to www.ekos.co.nz/our-projects for more information.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

