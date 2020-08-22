Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Spirits Awards 2020: Spirits And Innovation Were The Winners

Saturday, 22 August 2020, 8:22 am
Press Release: Alcohol Beverages Council

Distillers nationwide are in high-spirits, and in spite of not being able to celebrate face-to-face, the NZ Spirits Awards has announced its trophy winners in a live virtual awards ceremony last evening.

“After 260 entries, judging over three days by 17 judges we can announce the trophy winners in each of our seven categories,” says Spirits NZ Chief Executive, Robert Brewer.

The most anticipated category – gin – saw the trophy taken away by Napier’s own National Distillery Company and their Hemp Gin. For the second year running the whisky trophy went to the Talisker 10.

“We heartily congratulate all our trophy and medal winners and thank all our world-class entrants from here and afar for supporting what is becoming a hotly-contested competition. The crafting of fine spirits respects long-standing history and tradition, but it’s important for the industry to embrace innovation, new flavours and techniques, and to keep an open mind and challenge the status quo,” says Sue James, Chair of Distilled Spirits Aotearoa.

“Great Barrier Island’s ‘Island Gin’ deservedly received this year’s New Zealand Innovation Award for its copper pot distilled gin presented in a unique Kina-inspired bottle made of reclaimed glass. This award recognises unique or new processes, imagery and packaging design, recipes, flavours or products. This beautiful bottle, packaged on a solar-powered packaging line, is instantly recognisable, and invokes wonderful images of New Zealand island life, beaches and summer,” says Sue.

After a delay of several months, COVID-19 wasn’t going stop Kiwi distillers competing against some of the world’s most recognised and long-standing brands. Judging took place under Alert Level 1 in July in Wellington with 54% of entries from New Zealand and 46% from overseas. Medal winners were also acknowledged recently.

“For what is a relatively young industry in New Zealand, we are seeing sophisticated spirits being produced here, and they are standing up strongly against some of the most recognised brands in the world. A quality spirit is part art and part science – and a whole lot of passion and hard work. We are delighted to give distillers the recognition they deserve and hope that the Awards bring some awareness to these skilled craftsmen and women. This industry has a really bright future, growing both local and export markets,” says Robert.

“Right now we are seeing a renaissance in spirits and a shift to premiumisation – that’s people drinking less but perhaps spending a little more to enjoy a quality beverage. Whether Kiwis are getting out and exploring the regions through their palate and meeting local distillers on the New Zealand Spirits Trail, imbibing a decadent cocktail in a city bar, or having a wee dram at home in front of the fire, maximum enjoyment comes from taking a moment to simply sip and savour your spirit,” say Sue and Robert.

NZ Spirits Awards Trophy Winners 2020:

New Zealand Innovation Award

Winner: Island Gin

Highly commended:

Lunatic & Lover - Botanical Rum Silver Batch No 1

Begin Distilling - Juno Trailblazer’s Four-Pack

 

Rum - Best New Zealand in category

Winner: Helmsman spiced rum

 

Gin - Best New Zealand in category; AND Best overall in category

Winner: National Distillery Company Hemp Gin

 

Rum - Best overall in category

Winner: Havana Club 7 Year Old

 

Vodka - Best New Zealand in category; AND Best overall in category

Winner: 42 Below Passion

 

Liqueur - Best New Zealand in category; AND Best overall in category

Winner: Sovrano Caffelisir coffee liqueur

 

Whisky - Best New Zealand in category

Winner: Thomson Whisky South Island Peat Single Malt

 

Botanicals and other spirits - Best overall in category

Winner: Herradura Ultra Anejo

 

Whisky - Best overall in category

Winner: Talisker 10 Year Old

 

Brandy - Best overall in category

Winner: Martell XO

