Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kitset Home Business Director Fined $80,000 For Breaching The Fair Trading Act

Monday, 24 August 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

Emma Gestro, the director of now defunct Get Design and Sales Limited (Get Design), has been fined $80,000 for breaching the Fair Trading Act by taking payment for goods not delivered.

Ms Gestro, also known as Emma McCulloch, pleaded guilty to breaching the Fair Trading Act by demanding or accepting payment for kitset buildings sold by her company Get Design, when she did not have reasonable grounds to believe that delivery could occur within the period agreed, or within a reasonable time.

In addition to the fine, the Court awarded a total of $43,090.76 in reparations to three customers to whom the charges relate that Ms Gestro took money from between July 2016 and July 2017, before the company became insolvent.

In sentencing in the North Shore District Court on 21 August, Judge Fraser said Ms Gestro had spun “a tangled web of fiction” and of the offending he said “I can only but describe it as egregious, outright deception … packed full of mendacity”.

He said “I have no doubt a significant level of psychological harm has been occasioned” to the victims, and that “the impact on them was significant and has continued from the date of the parties realising they had been scammed down to today.”

For the Commission, Chair Anna Rawlings said “Ms Gestro demanded payment from customers when she did not have reasonable grounds to believe that Get Design could supply the kitsets that customers had ordered.”

“Customers have the right to take businesses at their word and to expect delivery of goods that they have paid for. This case reinforces that businesses and their directors must behave responsibly and treat customers fairly. Customers must not be misled into paying in advance, or paying a deposit, if you do not reasonably expect to be able to supply the goods that you have promised,” said Ms Rawlings.

Background
Get Design was incorporated in February 2014 with Emma Gestro as sole director. The business advertised and sold small kitset buildings, including small sheds, outhouses, and back of house offices, on the internet under various entity names including Kiwi-Built, Econobach, My DIY, DIY Kitsets, and Builder’s Kitsets. Get Design sub-contracted the manufacture of the kitset buildings to third parties.

Get Design was placed in liquidation on 14 July 2017.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 