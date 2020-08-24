Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

QNAP QuTScloud NAS Solution Now Available On Catalyst Cloud

Monday, 24 August 2020, 11:45 am
Press Release: Catalyst Cloud

QuTScloud is a cloud-optimized version of the QNAP Network-attached Storage (NAS) operating system. It provides in-depth file management to help organizations streamline accessing, sharing, and managing multi-cloud data. QuTScloud is leveraging Catalyst Cloud’s flexibility, scalability and high availability. You can simply start QuTScloud by creating a compute instance within minutes and enjoy the benefits of cost effectiveness and easy access to cloud data through an app-aware cloud NAS experience.

This is the second partnership between the two companies to make cloud storage more accessible to New Zealand QNAP NAS users. Last month QNAP and Catalyst Cloud announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3).

“Our goal is to ensure that QuTScloud can be deployed on the best cloud platforms around the world, which has led us to teaming up with Catalyst Cloud,” said Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “QuTScloud provides a great option for those who want to centrally manage multi-cloud data, along with significant benefits of low total cost of ownership, easy maintenance, and flexible expansion.”

“We are delighted to partner with QNAP to make Catalyst Cloud storage more accessible for New Zealanders. QuTScloud, QNAP’s highly available cloud NAS solution, offers an enterprise-grade, standards based interface to enable easy access to store and retrieve data,” said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. “Catalyst Cloud Object Storage allows customers’ data to be stored securely and cost effectively here in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies.”

QuTScloud can be easily setup and started in three simple steps:

1. Launch QuTScloud as a compute instance on the Catalyst Cloud. Watch tutorial

2. Purchase a license from the QNAP Software Store. Watch tutorial

3. Generate a QuTScloud license key from the QNAP License Manager and initialize QuTScloud. Watch tutorial

QuTScloud provides users with a near-identical user experience and feature set as QTS, the QNAP NAS operating system. QuTScloud includes the App Center that offers a wide range of free and premium apps for boosting QuTScloud functionality and adding more features. Key features of QuTScloud include:

Easily access files using CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols.

Mount data to QuTScloud from cloud storage (via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud).

Streamline backup and restoration processes with snapshots and versioning.

Quickly find files with Qsirch – QNAP’s comprehensive search engine.

For more information about QuTScloud, please visit: https://www.qnap.com/solution/qutscloud/en/

https://catalystcloud.nz/solutions/qutscloud-cloud-nas-qnap/

About Catalyst Cloud

Catalyst Cloud are New Zealand's leading local innovator in true cloud computing; the first to offer infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST, the first to offer a CNCF Certified Kubernetes platform and the first Kubernetes Certified Service Provider. The New Zealand owned company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services at international standards. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New Zealand owned and operated business, Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to making the cloud more accessible and to growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with powerful, cost effective, and easy to implement cloud solutions, developed especially for the local market.

Website: https://catalystcloud.nz/

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP, named from Quality Network Appliance Provider, is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions from software development, hardware design to in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, we strive to build a technology ecosystem upon subscription-based software and diversified service channels. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than a simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

Website: https://www.qnap.com/en

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Catalyst Cloud on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 