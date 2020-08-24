Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Sales Plummet In Lockdown

Monday, 24 August 2020, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Retail sales values fell a historic 15 percent in the June 2020 quarter during the COVID-19 lockdown, the biggest drop on record in figures going back 25 years, Stats NZ said today.

Spending on eating out, accommodation away from home, vehicles, and fuel all fell sharply in the June 2020 quarter compared with the June 2019 quarter. This was only partly offset by strong supermarket and grocery sales.

“This unprecedented fall in the June quarter was not unexpected, with COVID-19 restrictions significantly limiting retail activity,” retail statistics manager Kathy Hicks said.

“Non-essential businesses closed temporarily for about half of the quarter during alert levels 4 and 3.”

Most industries saw unprecedented sales falls in the June quarter. Sales for food and beverage services fell 40 percent or $1.2 billion in the quarter, the largest drop of any industry.

“For a team of 5 million, that is equal to each person spending about $18 a week less on eating out over the June quarter,” Ms Hicks said.

Fuel retailing had the second largest fall, down 35 percent or $770 million.

These falls were followed by:

  • motor vehicles and parts retailing, down 22 percent ($729 million)
  • accommodation services, down 44 percent ($418 million)
  • hardware, building, and garden supplies down 16 percent ($350 million).

These falls were partly offset by a substantial increase in supermarket and grocery stores, up 12 percent ($615 million) from the June 2019 quarter. This follows a record rise of 13 percent ($665 million) in the March 2020 quarter.

“Supermarkets and grocery stores were essential services that stayed open during the lockdown, and the strong increase in sales values reflects that,” Ms Hicks said.

Sales values for the non-store and commission-based industry rose 20 percent ($94 million) in the June 2020 quarter. Online businesses were in demand during the lockdown period, providing a wide range of products and the advantage of home delivery.

Electrical and electronic goods retailing was up 5.4 percent ($49 million).

“These businesses were able to operate online under lockdown as an essential service.” Ms Hicks said.

“They provided food deliveries and electronic supplies, such as heaters or computer monitors for home office set-ups during lockdown.”

Sales volume slumps in hospitality and vehicle-related industries

After adjusting for price effects, the actual volume of total retail sales fell 14 percent in the June 2020 quarter compared with the June 2019 quarter.

Sales volumes for food and beverage services were down 42 percent. The second largest fall was for motor vehicles and parts retailing (down 22 percent).

These falls were followed by fuel retailing (down 25 percent), hardware, building and garden supplies (down 18 percent), and accommodation, (down 45 percent).

“Fuel retailing was affected partly by lower demand due to non-essential travel restrictions and cheaper prices at the pump,” Ms Hicks said.

See Consumers price index: June 2020 quarter for more information on fuel prices.

The falls in sales volumes were partly offset by supermarket and grocery stores (up 8.3 percent), followed by electrical and electronic goods retailing (up 7.0 percent) and non-store and commission-based retailing (up 19 percent).

Unprecedented falls in sales value across all regions

Retail sales values fell across all 16 regions in the June 2020 quarter when compared with the June 2019 quarter.

“The widespread regional falls coincided with COVID-19 lockdown measures and the closure of New Zealand's borders to everyone but New Zealand citizens and residents, with a few exceptions,” Ms Hicks said.

The Auckland region had the largest dollar value fall this quarter, down 13 percent ($1.2 billion). Canterbury had the next largest fall in dollar terms, down 17 percent ($516 million). While the regions with higher population numbers recorded the largest dollar value falls in the June quarter, the drops in the South Island regions were more significant to their economy.

The Otago region, including Dunedin and Queenstown, had the largest fall in percentage terms, down 27 percent ($343 million).

“The big drop in sales for the Otago region in part reflects the significant fall in overseas tourists visiting the Queenstown lakes region,” Ms Hicks said.

Other regions affected by less international and domestic tourism spending were: West Coast, down 22 percent ($33 million), Southland, down 19 percent ($89 million), Nelson, down 18 percent ($51 million), and Tasman, down 18 percent ($42 million).

Retail trade dashboard

From the June 2020 quarter, Stats NZ’s new

retail trade dashboard

makes business data easier to understand. Find out how retail industries have performed over time: view, compare, and download data for a specific retail industry or several industries, or get data by geographical area.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 