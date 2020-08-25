Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

All-in-one Native And BYOD Capability A World First.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: Kodum

Kodum partner sets new standard for collaboration with a Dual-Mode Unified Communications (UC) solution.

As the world rapidly moves to remote working and collaboration platforms, it’s now more important than ever to resolve the age-old issues of device to system capability, performance and user experience.

Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, has just launched a new addition to its award-winning line of US tabletop conferencing technology: the Crestron Flex MX.

“The Flex MX will completely transform the way businesses provide video conferencing,” says Mike Nesbitt from Kodum, Crestron’s premium reseller for Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific. “It provides people with the flexibility with anyone on any platform from any space.”

Ranjan Singh, Crestron’s Executive Vice President, Product and Technology, goes on to add that “collaboration is key to a successful workplace, so it only makes sense that workplace technology be collaborative as well.”

A New Era For Video Conferencing

Crestron Flex MX offers organisations the unique ability to run native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms™ software or seamlessly switch to BYOD mode for all conferencing software.

“For organisations standardised on Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms™, Flex MX delivers those native experiences while guests can plug in their laptops and use whatever software they’re already running on their devices,” Mike explains.

This eliminates the concern that a meeting room will not support a user’s call.

“This capability is unprecedented among UC products,” says Mike. “It truly changes the game when it comes to enabling streamlined connectivity and collaboration.”

The Flex MX requires just a single cable, thereby simplifying connection to the room display.

The Crestron Flex line of products from Kodum include solutions for every type of meeting space, from private offices and small huddle rooms to boardrooms. Solutions include smart soundbars, desktop phones and audio/visual tabletop conferencing.

To find out more about Crestron Flex please contact us.

