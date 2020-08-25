Workers On Auckland Metro Rail Disadvantaged

The union for rail workers has major concerns about the treatment of workers on the Auckland Metro Service through the latest Level 3 lockdown for COVID-19.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union Northern Regional Organizer Rudd Hughes says operators Transdev and maintenance contractor CAF are effectively labour hire companies for staff on the Auckland Transport owned commuter rail system.

He says workers who are at higher risk from COVID-19, who have family members or partners who are at risk, and those over the age of 70, will have to use sick leave, annual leave, and then either leave without pay or advanced annual leave, to cover their absence when protecting themselves or their families.

"This will mean those without leave have the stark choice of either coming to work and putting themselves and their families at risk, or going without pay."

Mr Hughes says this is a disgrace and companies who take millions of dollars of profit out of New Zealand every year should be giving something back to the people who work for them.

He says the RMTU is calling upon Transdev and CAF to do the right thing and show their owners understand what it is to be a team of five million by paying discretionary leave to these vulnerable and essential workers.

© Scoop Media

