The Summer KiwiSaver Scheme Again Awarded Hallmark Of Clarity For Product Disclosure Statement

Forsyth Barr’s Product Disclosure Statement for its Summer KiwiSaver scheme has again been awarded the WriteMark — the hallmark of document clarity and quality.

“The WriteMark shows our continued commitment to plain English and to making KiwiSaver easy for our members to understand so they can make informed investment decisions,” says Trish Oakley, Head of Summer.

The statement has been updated to reflect risk indicator changes to some of the scheme’s funds along with legislative changes. This is the fifth year in a row that the statement has achieved the WriteMark. “To retain the WriteMark, a document needs to be reassessed each time it changes,” explains Lynda Harris, founder and Chief Executive of Write Limited.

“The statement is a living document, and as it changes we will continue to keep it up to the WriteMark standard,” says Trish Oakley. ”We are committed to transparency and accessibility.”

Accessible information is a cornerstone for making wise decisions about investment, she says. “The statement clearly explains how the Summer KiwiSaver scheme works, its risks, and investors’ rights.”

“This also sits alongside our broader financial education commitment which we strive for through our investor education programme with Martin Hawes.”

Lynda Harris says, “Information about investment affects decisions that have a far-reaching impact. Forsyth Barr has committed to clarity in a field that’s known for its complexity. Their members can be confident that Forsyth Barr really does ‘walk the talk’ when it comes to putting readers’ needs first.”

What the WriteMark means

The WriteMark is a quality mark awarded to documents written to a high standard of plain language. A document that carries the WriteMark:

is clear and easy to read

saves time

builds goodwill between an organisation and the public.

The WriteMark logo shows that a document has been checked for clarity, grammar, and presentation against a rigorous standard.

Contact details for Forsyth Barr: trish.oakley@forsythbarr.co.nz

Contact details for WriteMark Limited: enquiries@writemark.co.nz

The Summer KiwiSaver scheme is managed by Forsyth Barr Investment Management Ltd. You can obtain the Scheme’s product disclosure statement and further information about the Scheme at www.summer.co.nz, from one of our offices, or by calling us on 0800 11 55 66. Forsyth Barr Investment Management Ltd is a licenced manager of registered schemes and part of the Forsyth Barr group of companies. Disclosure statements are available for Martin Hawes and Forsyth Barr Authorised Financial Advisers, on request and free of charge.

