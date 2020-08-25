NortonLifeLock Adds Dark Web Monitoring As Part Of Norton 360 In New Zealand

NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety (NASDAQ: NLOK), announces the launch of Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock in New Zealand. The new technology solution will help to monitor identity threats among New Zealanders and is included as part of Premium and Deluxe Norton™ 360 plans, offering a comprehensive solution for their online personal information and devices.

Last year, more than 1.3 million Kiwis were affected by cybercrime and the top three incident categories were phishing, scams and unauthorised access reports according toCERT NZ. Information compromised in a data breach may end up being traded on the dark web, a part of the internet that is not easily accessible through regular browsers. The dark web may allow criminals to remain anonymous while buying and trading stolen data, which can then be used for identity theft.

To mark the launch of this industry-leading technology, NortonLifeLock is also sponsoring episodes of the cybercrime podcast series, Criminal Domain. Hosted by seasoned crime reporter Claire Aird and renowned futurist Mark Pesce, Criminal Domain uncovers the online threats affecting Kiwis and Australians every day. In a true crime style, each episode follows the story of a victim of cybercrime.

The first episode of the series features Tayla Damir, winner of the 2018 edition of TV reality show Love Island Australia. The episode is centred around how Tayla ended up stranded in Lebanon after an identity thief hacker drained her bank account and took over her digital life.

According to the most recent NortonLifeLock Cyber Security Insights Report (NLSCIR), 1 in 6 New Zealand respondents1 reported having been a victim of identity theft with one of the biggest fears reported being personal information exposed from a data breach. To help bolster New Zealanders’ protection from today’s evolving cyber threats, NortonLifeLock Inc. is now offering Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock.

Symantec Inc., now NortonLifeLock, acquired LifeLock in 2017, bringing leading identity and fraud protection services to the company. Building on Norton’s established leadership in consumer cyber security, LifeLock identity theft protection services are a core pillar of NortonLifeLock’s Cyber Safety protection strategy to help consumers protect their devices, and online privacy.

Norton has been able to leverage LifeLock’s 15-year heritage in identity protection to provide New Zealanders with a solution powered by AI and human technology that scan the dark web and private forums, searching for customers’ personal information. Norton 360 customers will be notified and advised on next steps they can take in protecting their information.

“Cyber-attacks are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated. The dark web adds another dimension to the online threats impacting New Zealanders. One of the biggest risks of personal data being sold or traded on the dark web is identity theft. That’s why we’re excited to launch Dark Web Monitoring in New Zealand to provide our customers with technology designed to help keep them protected against these more sophisticated threats. The addition of Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock to our technology in identity protection expands on our cyber security offering to help our customers protect their information in all corners of the internet and limit damage that may occur,” said Mark Gorrie, Senior Director, Asia Pacific, NortonLifeLock.

Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.

Norton 360 with Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock is available now in-stores and will be available online from 1 September. Existing Norton 360 Premium and Deluxe customers will have their plans updated to include Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock for the remainder of the subscription at no extra cost, at their next update.

With the inclusion of Dark Web Monitoring, Norton 360 now includes:



· Device Security: Real-time protection for multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware and other online threats.

· Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock: The dark web is scanned for your personal information and you’re notified if we find it.

· Norton Secure VPN: Access your favourite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption.

· PC Cloud Backup: Up to 100 GB (depending on plan) of cloud storage to store important files and documents as a preventative measure to data loss due to hard drive failures, stolen devices and even ransomware.

· PC SafeCam: Alerts you to attempts to access your webcam and helps you block those who are not authorised to access it.

· Parental Controls: To help children more safely explore the Internet (Deluxe and Premium tiers).

· Online Threat Protection: Advanced security to help protect your private and financial information when online.

· Smart Firewall for PC: Helps protect your device and data from malicious attacks and intrusive eyes by monitoring and blocking suspicious network traffic.

· Password Manager: Easily and more security create, store and manage your passwords, credit card information and other credentials online.

· Virus Protection Promise: NortonLifeLock experts are available to help keep devices virus-free, or you get your money back.2

Take a look at the dark side of technology with the Criminal Domain podcast series

Also launching today is Criminal Domain, a multi-episode series featuring real stories of Kiwis and Australians who have been impacted by cybercrime and the consequences they had to endure. From identity theft to cyber stalking, ransom hacking and bank fraud.

In one of the episodes, Criminal Domain tells the story of cyber cop Anthon, who was enlisted to help business owners recover stolen company laptops. During the investigation if was found that the stolen laptops had been used to commit identity theft. Another episode details the story of New Zealand radio host Glenn Hart who was a victim of ransom hacking.

“NortonLifeLock Cyber Security Insights Report (NLSCIR) found that 1 in 3 New Zealand respondents3 have been victims of cybercrime, which means many of us are facing the issues being discussed in the Criminal Domain podcast. Throughout this series it highlights the impact cybercrime can have on New Zealanders, from the initial shock to the lasting damage and in each episode we’ve been able to delve into cybercrime stories experienced by New Zealanders and Australians and the consequences this has had on their lives. Our goal is to encourage more Kiwis to be more vigilant online”, added Mark Gorrie.

“As we’ve moved online, every aspect of our lives has become an ‘attack surface’ for hackers who steal our money, our privacy - even our identity. We need to be vigilant. Criminal Domain was a fantastic opportunity to learn how these hackers work - and how we can best protect ourselves from them,” said Co-host of Criminal Domain, Mark Pesce.

Criminal Domain is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts

and at criminaldomain.com.au. These podcast episodes were made by Ampel and sponsored by NortonLifeLock.

Norton 360 with Dark Web Monitoring is available at authorised retailers for RRP $104.99 for Norton 360 Deluxe and $124.99 for Norton 360 Premium. For more information please visit https://nz.norton.com/

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visitwww.NortonLifeLock.com.

