Even With Lockdown, The 2020 Broadband Compare Awards Are Set To Be The Biggest And Best Yet

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Broadband Compare

2020 has bought unprecedented and unexpected challenges for businesses and communities across New Zealand.

One necessity for 2020 has been the need for excellence and innovation within the New Zealand telecommunications sector to help keep Kiwis connected as they spend more time than ever living, working and connecting to loved ones digitally. With an industry responding, it’s more important than ever to recognise achievement through events like the Broadband Compare Awards.

Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare says, "We believe that 2020, in particular, is a time to recognize success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry. As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep NZ connected, come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first. Even with our various lockdowns, and the extreme pressures of Covid-19, the 2020 Broadband Compare Awards are on track to be the biggest and best yet".

As we adjust to a ‘new normal’, and new ways of celebrating success, it’s great to see businesses in the Telecommunications and Digital sector help us to support excellence and achievement. We would like to welcome and thank our valued sponsors who are dedicated to excellence in the New Zealand telecommunications industry:

Huawei - Gold Sponsor partner and sponsor of the Best Innovation in Healthcare category

Chorus - sponsor of Best Streaming Service Provider

InternetNZ - sponsor of Best Wireless Service Provider

Kacific - sponsor of Best Rural Provider

Realestate.co.nz - sponsor of Best Customer Support

The Broadband Compare Awards provide an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement across the broadband sector and are presented by NZ Compare, New Zealand’s leading comparison websites. For the third year running we are once again delighted to partner with TUANZ, the independent membership group representing users of digital connectivity to bring this event to life.

The Broadband Compare Awards will be held on Friday 16 October 2020. Categories are open for entry and close on Wednesday 26 August and 16.00. More information is available at www.broadbandawards.co.nz

