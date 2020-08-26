Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Proposed Commercial Rent Laws Not Passed: No Help For Tenants

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 5:38 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New government proposed rent laws have not been passed as law so there has been no help for commercial tenants since they were hit by the covid pandemic, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

Richard Beddie

Some gyms and fitness facilities across New Zealand have faced going under during covid, in part because of no rent relief when they have been closed weeks on end.

One Auckland landlord is even trying to impose a 51 percent increase in rent after the pandemic hit which is unacceptable, Beddie says.

“I challenge any government minister to debate the issue. The situation for commercial tenants does not work and it means many small businesses will go under because of the lack of action from government. This is particularly the case for businesses like gyms that have to fully close at alert level three.

“The case of the 51 percent rent hike is unreasonable and predatory behaviour in the current economic climate.

“If a landlord doesn’t agree to rent waivers to assist businesses and the business doesn’t pay full rent, the landlord can issue notice for the tenant to be removed.

“None of this can be stopped unless the government legislates, so any talk about what commercial landlords can to do to help tenants is toothless.”

The case of the Auckland gym has been difficult as it was closed for seven weeks in April and May and is closed again, until level three is lifted Sunday night. Their revenue has been well down since March 1, mainly due to members cancelling when they lost their job

Beddie says their landlord issued a notice of a 51 percent rent increase at the end of April, during the first lockdown while the business was closed.

The government announcement on June 3 of support for businesses has not happened “to resolve rent disputes, ensuring there is appropriate rent relief with burden shared by landlords and tenants.

“The proposed amendment to the Property Law Act required a fair reduction in rent where a business has suffered a loss of revenue because of covid,” Beddie says.

"We will now make it a very clear and expressed intention that, if fitness facility tenants identify a downturn in their capacity and turnover, then they should fairly expect that to be reflected in rent relief."

In Australia, nearly 26,000 agreements for reduced rent have been registered with Consumer Affairs Victoria in the past four months.

“Before covid, this particular Auckland gym facing a 51 percent rent hike was a strong business. There are probably some other situations across New Zealand but there needs to be equity and fairness. The government must right this for the benefit of all Kiwi commercial tenants,” Beddie says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 