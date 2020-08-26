Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Crude Oil Imports Dry Up In July

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 10:55 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

For the first month in almost 34 years, no crude oil was imported into New Zealand in July 2020, with imports of cars and other vehicles also down, Stats NZ said today.

The value of total merchandise goods imports fell $1.0 billion (18 percent) to $4.6 billion in July 2020.

In the past three months, total imports have been very low while exports have been holding up, leading to the smallest annual trade deficit since the October 2014 year.

Crude oil imports have been much lower than usual since May 2020 as demand dropped due to COVID-19. International travel restrictions and the COVID-19 lockdown in April meant far fewer people travelled by road or air.

“The last time no crude oil was imported in a single month was in August 1986, a year when international demand for oil fell and prices dropped sharply,” international statistics manager Darren Allan said.

In recent months, Refining NZ cut production at its Marsden Point oil refinery to about half its normal levels as COVID-19 travel restrictions affected demand. The refinery managed stock levels to let demand catch up with supply (see HY20 interim results for more detail).

Also contributing to the fall in total imports in July 2020 were:

• motor vehicles, down $234 million
• truck and vans, down $122 million.

Car imports have been much lower than usual since April 2020, when the alert level 4 lockdown meant car dealers were closed as a non-essential business.

Imported face masks up almost $190 million

Face mask imports increased sharply this year as the COVID-19 global pandemic spread and New Zealand moved into lockdown.

New Zealand has imported $232 million worth of face masks since the beginning of the year, up $189 million from $43 million for the same period last year. This includes all types of face masks, from surgical masks to painting and dust masks.

Imports down from top trading partners except China

Of New Zealand’s main trading partners, imports from the European Union had the biggest fall in July 2020, down $262 million when compared with July 2019. Aircraft and parts led the fall, down $120 million (89 percent), while imports of electric trains increased, up $36 million.

Imports from the United States fell $76 million, led by machinery and equipment (such as turbo-jet and turbo propeller parts), down $59 million.

Goods imports from China were up $108 million (10 percent) in July 2020 when compared with July 2019. The leading rises were electrical machinery and equipment (such as mobile phones), up $53 million, fertilisers, up $30 million, and textiles (such as face masks), up $18 million.

Dairy exports down but live animal exports up

Exports of dairy, crude oil, fish, and other seafood (such as crustaceans) fell in July 2020.

This fall was largely offset by a sharp rise in exports of live animals (mainly thousands of live dairy cattle to China) and breathing equipment, which is in demand internationally because of COVID-19.

Total dairy exports

Within the dairy category, milk fats including butter led the fall, down $92 million (29 percent) on July 2019. Cheese fell $39 million (19 percent) and milk powder fell $30 million (4.9 percent).

Breathing equipment exports more than doubled (up $51 million) compared with July 2019. Over one-quarter of New Zealand’s breathing equipment exports were to the United States.

Exports to China boosted by live animals

Exports to China fell $28 million compared with July 2019, with beef exports down $74 million and dairy down $37 million.

These decreases were partly offset by exports of live animals to China, up $68 million. There were over 30,000 cattle exported to China in July 2020.

“Exports of beef to China fell in July, but this was more than offset by a rise in beef exports to the United States,” Mr Allan said.

Total exports to the United States rose $89 million, led by beef (up $70 million), and exports to the European Union rose $54 million, led by kiwifruit (up $39 million).

The total value of merchandise goods exports was little changed compared with July 2019, down $9.8 million (0.2 percent) to $4.9 billion in July 2020.

Trade balance

The monthly trade balance for July 2020 was a surplus of $282 million.

The annual trade balance for the year ended July 2020 was a deficit of $115 million, which is the lowest annual trade deficit since the October 2014 year.
 

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Incomes Fall For First Time On Record

Median weekly incomes were lower in the June 2020 quarter than they were a year ago, down 7.6 percent to $652 a week, in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of workers earned above this amount and ... More>>

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 