Boomi Launches Quick-start Application Templates

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Auckland, New Zealand – Aug. 26, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today introduced Work Reimagined, a catalogue of quick-start application templates created to enable organisations to automate and orchestrate critical new processes, improve employee engagement, and accelerate remote work and return-to-site policies without the need for heavy technology investments.

Available to existing and new customers worldwide, Work Reimagined leverages the capabilities of Boomi Flow, the company’s cloud-native solution focused on workflow automation and accelerating customer journeys through low-code development. Easily customised and deployed, it provides the fastest way for organisations to roll out fully-functional digital processes in under 48 hours.

Running on Boomi’s open and cloud-native integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), Work Reimagined provides access to the most open, universal integration solution that works with existing IT ecosystems without the need for re-tooling or custom development timeframes and costs.

“Across Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), disruption to the world of work combined with the need to support flexible work has revealed gaps in operational processes – from onboarding to training and monitoring. Yet in the current climate, employee engagement must be the top priority,” said David Irecki, Director of Solutions Consulting APJ at Boomi. “Whether they are dealing with the unique challenges of A/NZ, South East Asia, Japan or anywhere in between, Work Reimagined fosters an agile workforce through quick-fire application templates that can be tailored to whatever roadblocks companies large and small face.”

Boomi’s Work Reimagined enables customers to:

  • Simplify and speed return to site – Solutions to capture, monitor, track and report on worker/student/faculty status in near real-time on any device.
  • Orchestrate worker lifecycle functions – Including preboarding, onboarding, offboarding with precision and ease.
  • Unified visibility into people’s status – By collecting and delivering knowledge of people’s situations across the organisation to HR and IT leaders, assuring compliance with new requirements.

Work Reimagined specifically empowers human resources and operational leaders, who are the key facilitators of change, to solve their immediate business and IT challenges:

  • Changes in worker health, location, shifts and more, which drive the need for better monitoring, tracking and visibility;
  • Increased remote workers and variables in staffing, which requires a more agile workplace;
  • Disconnected processes across HR, IT and other departments, which cause frictions, delays and inaccuracies in the business.

“HR, IT and Operations leaders have been forced to quickly adapt their processes and systems in a world that is constantly changing while also balancing their pre-existing innovation roadmaps,” said Chris Port, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Boomi. “While chasing moving targets, their heightened responsibility to protect and manage the wellbeing of their people is critical. Work Reimagined supports key use cases that are currently top priority for organisations, and we’re proud to be able to help customers facilitate these urgent changes and put people first.”

Getting started with Work Reimagined

The Work Reimagined solutions can be deployed for free by existing Boomi customers, and is available to new customers through a 30-day free trial. Please visit Boomi’s Discover page to learn more about Work Reimagined, access the solutions catalogue, or to get started on Boomi.

Work Reimagined interactive events

Boomi is hosting a series of online events beginning today to educate and involve HR, IT and operations teams in this initiative. The events will enable virtual attendees to:

  • See Work Reimagined solutions in action.
  • Hear from customers and partners on how they are using Boomi to accelerate agility.
  • Learn how to build an Employee Lifecycle application, live.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

