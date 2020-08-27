The Jewel in the Crown of Indian Hospitality Chooses Staah

The Jewel in the Crown of Indian Hospitality Chooses Staah Technology to Boost Its Revenue

The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa in Jammu & Kashmir, India chooses STAAH as its distribution partner.

Leading cloud distribution platform, STAAH has announced that addition of the luxurious Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa to its network. Located in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir, the 85-room resort boasts views of the mighty Himalayas and conifer forest, spa, a heated pool and a number of dining options. Located a short walk from Gulmarg’s top attractions, the gondola and wildlife sanctuary, it is a magnet for leisure travellers, from families to couples.

As it aims to strengthen its domestic footprint and expand global reach, the luxury accommodation provider has chosen STAAH to provide seamless distribution via its Max Channel Manager and stay ahead of competition with RateSTalk. STAAH Max channel manager integrates with more than 200 online travel agents (OTAs) globally.

“STAAH, in my opinion, is the most well-rounded and comprehensive distribution management system that allows you to efficiently and effectively reach and attract guests,” says M. C. Dashora, Director Finance, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa.

STAAH Max is a real-time channel manager that is customizable and scalable to meet the unique needs of every property. Founded on STAAH’s reliable and sustainable technology, it offers advanced smart rates and availability management features including dynamic pricing and drip feed that allows you to maximize profitability of every room.

“The connection has already seen our reach increase and we’re seeing bookings go up despite the current travel environment.”

He also commented on STAAH’s simple interface. “It is designed with a user-first approach. We have been able to easily train our staff and get up and running with STAAH in no time.” He is also appreciative of the hands-on support the local STAAH team extended to the group to set-up and manage the platform.

“We are delighted to be the technology partner of choice for The Khyber Resort & Spa,” says Tarun Joukani – Commercial Director- STAAH “We are confident our distribution solution will allow the resort to increase its global visibility and increase bookings, profitably.”



STAAH’s industry-leading channel manager provides properties with connections to more than 200 booking sites, payment gateways, property management systems and GDS. The channel manager powers bookings to more than 10,000 hotels across more than 90 countries.





About STAAH Ltd.



STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services.

STAAH works with more than 10,000+ partner properties in more than 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and UK.

About The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa



The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa is an 85-room luxury resort located in the lap of the Himalayan Pir Panjal ranges. Designed to pamper, it offers plush interiors, fine cuisine and restorative treatments in its world-class spa. A ski resort by winter and summer haven, the property is an attractive retreat for leisure travellers year-round.





