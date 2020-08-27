Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2020 KiwiNet Awards Finalists: NZ’s World-class Research Innovation

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: KiwiNet

Twelve stunning finalists have been selected for the eighth annual KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards, designed to celebrate impact from science through successful research commercialisation within New Zealand’s universities, Crown Research Institutes and other research organisations.

The innovative research commercialisation successes include: suction-based robots for industrial inspection, antimicrobial coatings to keep people safe, software to help children with autism communicate, genetic selection of high-value dairy goats, a novel protein-iron complex to help address global iron deficiency, zinc recovery from the galvanising industry, inorganic and materials chemistry innovations, maximising plant biology with UV, and seismic protection technology. New Zealand’s best research commercialisation professionals are also recognised.

The Kiwi Innovation Network (KiwiNet) is a consortium of 18 universities, Crown Research Institutes, an Independent Research Organisation and a Crown Entity established to boost commercial outcomes from publicly funded research by helping to transform scientific discoveries into new products and services.

KiwiNet CEO Dr James Hutchinson, says the deep tech sector is set to play a critical role in the path to ‘Covid recovery’. “New Zealand’s future depends on cutting-edge research discoveries with commercial promise to rebuild the economy and to create new opportunities for existing businesses and sectors that are struggling. KiwiNet is inspired by the wave of incredible research discoveries coming out of our universities and research institutes, with the potential to transform lives. We're proud to celebrate the people and teams who are championing the best ideas to make a difference to New Zealand and the world.”

The 2020 KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards finalists are:

Norman Barry Foundation Breakthrough Innovator Award

· Dr Swati Gupta, Inclusys: Talk With Me - opening the world of communication to people with autism

· Associate Professor Aaron Marshall, University of Canterbury: Zincovery - extracting value and improving the environment through the treatment of waste from the galvanising industry

· Dr Eldon Tate, Inhibit Coatings Limited: Antimicrobial coatings keeping people safe in food and healthcare industries

Baldwins Researcher Entrepreneur Award

· Professor Jim Johnston, Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington: A world-renowned inorganic and materials chemist focussed on commercial outcomes

· Professor Pierre Quenneville, University of Auckland and Dr Pouyan Zarnani, Auckland University of Technology: Long-term seismic protection for buildings and liquid storage tanks

· Professor Jason Wargent, Massey University & BioLumic: Bringing a next-generation sustainable ag technology to global food production

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Commercialisation Professional Award

· Dr Ian Boddy, IKB Consulting: Translating complex commercialisation issues into simple actions to get deals done

· Brooke Marshall, AgResearch: Creating impact from AgResearch’s world class science

· Sue Muggleston, Plant & Food Research: Championing commercialisation of technology through best practice IP management and mentoring


PwC Commercial Impact Award

· University of Auckland - Genetic selection of high value dairy goats: PM-1 gene test

· Massey University – ‘FERRI PRO’ IP Sale: A partnership to help address the global problem of iron deficiency

· Invert Robotics - Suction based robots for industrial inspection: World first technology eliminating height and confined space hazards

The BNZ Supreme Award is chosen from the 4 main category winners and is awarded to the entry which demonstrates overall excellence in all core areas of research commercialisation as voted by the Awards Judges and the audience.


The KiwiNet Awards judging panel comprises: Rob Heebink the R&D Executive at Gallagher Group, Bridget Coates the co-founder of Kura™ and Chairman of White Cloud Dairy Innovation Ltd, Kendall Flutey the Co-Founder and CEO of Banqer, and angel investor, advisor and director Debra Hall.

Lead judge Rob Heebink, says: “It is a privilege to participate in the judging of the KiwiNet Awards. The awards not only showcase examples of the world-class research that is conducted in New Zealand, they also highlight the different commercial pathways via which this research delivers real impact. The more of our outstanding research is commercialised, the faster New Zealand will lift its productivity.”

Jason Lewthwaite, Senior Partner at BNZ, says BNZ are again very proud to support these awards, celebrating not only the incredibly important innovation that occurs across New Zealand but also the impressive fortitude shown by the finalists to navigate an increasing complex business environment to achieve commercial success.

“As the contribution to the New Zealand economy from the innovation sector continues to grow, as does the support available to its participants. Critical to success is having the right conversation at the right time with the right person. At BNZ we are here to help in any way we can as we work together to sustainably grow and support our communities.”

Paul Stocks, Deputy Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, says “There is an impressive range of innovative research in this year’s list. Bringing Innovation from the lab to the market is crucial in the challenging times that New Zealand, and the world, is facing. All of the finalists have shown impressive drive and resilience.”

Hutchinson adds, “The success of the 2020 KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards is a collaborative effort. KiwiNet gratefully acknowledges the support of our sponsors BNZ, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, PwC, Baldwins, MBIE, Norman Barry Foundation and K1W1, as well as, key partner Return On Science.”

Winners will be announced at an evening reception on 15 October in Auckland.

For more information see https://kiwinet.org.nz/Awards/Awards2020Finalists

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiNet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Markets: NZX Down For Third Day In A Row, Following Another Cyber Attack

The NZ Stock Exchange has been halted after its website went down for a third day in a row. More>>

Stats NZ: Incomes Fall For First Time On Record

Median weekly incomes were lower in the June 2020 quarter than they were a year ago, down 7.6 percent to $652 a week, in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of workers earned above this amount and ... More>>

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 