Silver Fern Farms, Marx Foods, And Beef + Lamb Collaborate To Launch Online Delivery Sampler Boxes

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Silver Fern Farms

Dunedin Thursday 27 August 2020: Silver Fern Farms, in collaboration with their long time US distribution partner Marx Foods, and Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), are launching a line of Angus beef sampler boxes for online purchase in the US.

The collaboration meets the growing consumer demand for online food shopping and high-quality, responsibly raised, safe red meat. The pandemic has led US customers to choose online alternatives and contactless delivery like never before – with ecommerce spending hitting $82.5 billion in May 2020, an increase of 77% year-over-year. This trend is expected to continue as a recent US-based McKinsey study predicts a 41% increase in customers purchasing groceries online following Covid-19.

The three new sampler boxes will feature a selection of premium Silver Fern Farms cuts of New Zealand Angus beef.

“Sampler box sales have been strong during the pandemic among customers that are looking to stock up or discover a range of new ingredients and techniques in their kitchen,” said Justin Marx, VP of Marx Companies.

“Silver Fern Farms produces some of the highest-quality, purest beef in the world and our customers know it. We’re expecting these new sampler boxes to be very popular among those who want it all: impeccable eating quality, purity, sustainability and the highest animal welfare standards.”

Silver Fern Farms’ USA Sales Manager Matt Luxton says, “the timely launch of our Angus beef sampler boxes shows the importance of strong in-market relationships. We work closely with in market partners like Marx Companies to follow trends and find opportunities to get closer to the consumer and push beyond traditional sales channels, and this collaboration shows why that is so important”.

This campaign forms part of B+LNZ’s wider market development programme in North America.

“Our US target consumer, the ‘Conscious Foodie’, values the grass-fed and pasture-raised attributes of New Zealand animals, as well as our sustainable production methods, safe and thoughtful packaging, and the bold full-bodied flavour of Angus Beef,” said B+LNZ’s Global Manager – New Zealand Red Meat Story, Michael Wan.

Compared to the grain-fed options widely available to US customers, grass-fed meat is lower in saturated fat, and higher in vitamins A and E, conjugated linoleic acid and omega-3 fatty acids.

“We have established a close working relationship with Silver Fern Farms and it’s exciting to have our collaborative partnership come to life. This campaign exemplifies the strategic importance in building a strong country of origin brand platform which producer brands like Silver Fern Farms can leverage to capture greater value in market,” says Wan.

As part of this launch, B+LNZ will invest in a paid digital media campaign and engage US-based social media influencers, foodies and content creators to develop recipes featuring the various Angus beef cuts available in the sampler boxes.

Together, the brands hope to inspire home cooks to spend time in the kitchen or in the backyard for late summer barbequing, innovating with delicious, bold flavoured, grass-fed, and sustainably raised Angus beef from New Zealand.

A multitude of cooking instructions, recipe options and wine pairings can be found on the Marx Foods and Silver Fern Farms websites.

