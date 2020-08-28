Bell Gully Recognised As New Zealand’s Top Tax Firm
Bell Gully is delighted to have been awarded New
Zealand Tax Firm of the Year at the ITR
Asia Tax Awards 2020.
The firm
also won an Impact Case of the Year award for the sale
of Vodafone New Zealand Limited to a consortium
comprising Infratil Limited and Brookfield Asset Management
Inc for NZ$3.4 billion - one of the largest New Zealand
M&A transactions on record.
The ITR Asia Tax Awards recognise achievements from firms across the Asia-Pacific region over a 12-month period.
Lead
tax partner Mathew
McKay said the team was proud to receive these
accolades, highlighting its market-leading expertise and the
hard work on behalf of its clients on a range of complex
matters, including corporate sales and acquisitions, tax
disputes and litigation and private client
work.
On the Vodafone transaction he said that “it required expertise across many of Bell Gully’s specialist teams including corporate, banking and finance, projects and real estate and tax. This was a significant milestone for all the companies involved and we are very proud of our involvement in it.
“As New
Zealand’s leading tax practice, we frequently navigate
complex tax matters for our clients. This involves being
across both domestic and international tax developments,
having constructive relationships with regulators and
applying solid judgment to achieve the desired
outcomes.”
Earlier this year, ITR World Tax 2020 awarded Bell Gully's tax practice a top-tier ranking, for the 17th consecutive year. Bell Gully is also the only New Zealand law firm to be ranked Tier 1 in ITR's World Transfer Pricing 2020.