Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID Sees Lifestyle Property Sales Increase To Record High

Friday, 28 August 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: REINZ

The number of lifestyle properties sold across the country was the highest ever for the month of July as people look to reassess their living situations as a result of COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

In July, there were 849 lifestyle properties sold compared to 594 in July last year – a 42.9% uplift. This was also an uplift on June’s sales volumes where 643 lifestyle properties were sold.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “For a while now we’ve been hearing stories of people purchasing lifestyle properties as a result of COVID-19 and now we’ve seen this translate in the data.

“Over the last few months sales of lifestyle properties have been increasing, and last month saw the highest number of lifestyle properties sold in a July month ever,” says Norwell.

“As soon as the country went into lockdown agents started receiving calls from people wanting more space and lifestyle options given people were spending more time at home. Now that technology makes working from home so viable, COVID has been a strong catalyst for many people to make the leap they’ve been talking about for years,” points out Norwell.

Breaking the data down around the country, the increasing interest in lifestyle properties is a trend that has been seen in every region, bar Marlborough (which saw sales volumes flat) and Nelson.

“Every region that saw an annual increase in sales volumes of lifestyle properties during July saw double digit increases which is an incredible result,” says Norwell.

“In fact, interest levels in lifestyle properties were so high in the Manawatu/Wanganui region that it was the highest number of lifestyle properties ever sold in Manawatu/Wanganui in a single month since records began. Additionally, sales volumes on the West Coast saw triple figure increases, with the number of lifestyle properties was up by 157.1% when compared to July last year,” points out Norwell.

In addition to significant increases in sales volumes, July also saw a significant increase in the median price per hectare of lifestyle properties.

Across the country, the median price of lifestyle blocks increased by 4.1% to $750,000 compared to $720,577 in July last year, and up marginally from June’s median price of $745,000. This the highest median price in a July month since records for lifestyle data began.

Regions with the biggest increase in median price included:

  • Bay of Plenty: up 44.6% from $650,000 in July last year to $940,000
  • Canterbury: up 27.4% from $570,000 to $726,250
  • Gisborne: up 26.9% from $417,500 to $530,000.

Additionally, the Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Northland and Southland all had their highest median price for a July month.

“It’s not surprising we’ve seen the price of lifestyle blocks rise in many parts of the country given the demand for these sorts of properties. Now that the country has gone back into ‘lockdown 2.0’ it will be interesting to see if there is even greater demand going forward and whether prices continue to rise as we head towards the warmer months of the year; especially as there is an increased interest from offshore buyers looking towards opportunities in New Zealand,” concludes Norwell.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 