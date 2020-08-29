Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moonstake, RAMP DEFI And Ruby Capital Join Forces

Saturday, 29 August 2020, 7:07 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Moonstake announced a partnership with Ruby Capital and RAMP DEFI to take the next step for DeFi integration and expansion of the DeFi ecosystem.

Moonstake is an advanced technology company with specific focuses on blockchain and staking technologies to build Asia's biggest staking network. Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products are Moonstake Web Wallet along with Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android), enabling full staking functionality and an all-in-one gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake's staking pool supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos and most recently Cardano.

RAMP DEFI is a decentralized finance solution that focuses on unlocking liquid capital from staked digital assets. Jointly, Moonstake and Ruby Capital would engage RAMP DEFI to bring its high quality services across Asia. On August 23, 2020, the firm announced that it raised over $1 million from Alameda Research, ParaFi Capital, Arrington XRP Capital and other leading funds, with over 10 institutional investors, to deliver its "liquidity on-ramp" solution. RAMP DEFI has already partnered with IOST and Elrond as their Ecosystem Partners, with more to be announced.

Ruby Capital is a Singapore-based licensed venture capital fund manager focused on investing in and working closely with innovative high-tech startups that promote social and industrial development, and sustainable returns on investment for investors with regional exposure in China, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. The firm focuses on artificial intelligence, data analytics, Fintech and consumer technology innovations, distributed ledger technologies, extended reality, quantum computing and other advanced technologies.

Last, the partners will leverage Moonstake's technical expertise and support to help develop staking and DeFi services inside of Moonstake's Staking Platform.

Mr. Panjun Wang of Ruby Capital and Mr. Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI will both be joining Moonstake's board of advisors.

Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says, We are thrilled to add Ruby Capital and RAMP DEFI to our roster of strategic partners, and importantly, we welcome Mr. Panjun and Mr. Lim to our board of advisors. They will strengthen our team, our product offering, geographic reach, and add immense value to our ecosystem.

Lawrence Lim, CEO at RAMP DEFI says, "This strategic partnership with Moonstake and Ruby Capital provides a strong foundation for RAMP DEFI to successfully enter and gain traction throughout Asia. The synergies created will give us strategic competitive advantages in driving rapid market adoption."

Mr. Lawrence Lim, CEO of RAMP DEFI, was the Managing Director of Hashed.Labs, a blockchain incubator that is an official partner of the Singapore government. Lawrence was also the Head of International Growth for IOST, a leading blockchain infrastructure protocol supported by Sequoia Capital, ZhenFund, Matrix Partners and other global investors. Prior to his move into blockchain, Lawrence had spent 5 years in leading financial institutions including JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and KPMG across asset management and corporate M&A functions.

Panjun Wang, Director at Ruby Capital says, "We take immense pleasure in leveraging our skills and network to enable Moonstake and RAMP DEFI to grow in Asian markets."

Mr. Panjun Wang previously was the Vice President of Bibox Exchange, a leading fintech venture provides A.I.-enhanced digital asset exchange services. Prior to Bibox Exchange, PJ is Senior Investment Analyst of IP Investment Management, covering TMT, Healthcare, Properties, and Education; Other tenures including Bridge5 Asia, BCG Singapore, and J.P. Morgan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 