Westpac Branches In Auckland - Level 2

We will be opening all of our branches in Auckland under normal hours from tomorrow as the region returns to COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions. During Level 3 we opened 13 branches in the region. Customers will be able to check the hours of their local branch on our website from tomorrow morning.

Social distancing measures and controlled entry to branches will remain in place.

It is important that customers do not visit our branches if they feel unwell. Information on alternative ways of banking, including online and through our contact centre, is available on our website.

We invite customers to wear a mask while doing their banking in our branches, though they may be asked to remove them briefly to help with identification.

We also encourage customers to use the NZ COVID Tracer app. We have a manual option in place for customers who do not have the app.

We thank customers for their understanding and ongoing support.

© Scoop Media

