Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Whole New World: How Kiwi SMEs Are Changing The Way They Work

Monday, 31 August 2020, 8:57 am
Press Release: 2 Degrees Mobile

2degrees’ latest business study shows more than half of Kiwi small businesses have changed their approach to work since April lockdown

· More than half of Kiwi SMEs (58%) have introduced new ways of working since lockdown in April.

· Businesses with employees were more likely to change their working approaches (66%), than sole traders (56%).

· Two out of three SME decision-makers (67%) are now comfortable with employees working from home following the April lockdown – a nine percent increase from pre-lockdown.

 New research has revealed New Zealand’s small business owners and decision-makers are taking a new approach to work. This comes as Kiwis navigate their way through an unpredictable year, which has seen the country move in and out of lockdown in the fight against Covid-19.

The 2degrees Shaping Business Study, which surveyed more than 1,000 small and medium-sized business owners and decision-makers, found that more than half (58%) have changed their approach to work since the Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores.

The lockdown earlier in the year thrust many small businesses into an unknown territory, however the new research shows that, second time round, businesses were much better prepared for the switch to Levels 3 and 2.

Of those that have changed their approach to work, businesses with employees were more likely to do so (66%), than sole traders (56%). What’s more younger businesses were more receptive to change than those who have been trading for longer. The research showed 71% of businesses that are less than five years old changed their ways of working compared to 46% of those that have been around for six years or more.

This year has seen one of the biggest changes to the way we work since the Industrial Revolution. With this, has come a significant shift to a more mobile workforce, which wouldn’t have been possible without advances in technology, including innovations in mobile and broadband.

Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees, says business owners and decision-makers have done a great job in establishing what works best for them and their people, while grappling with the challenges of the current circumstances.

“For some, working from home permanently is a better option, others are offering their employees more mobility around working hours or rotational days to work from home – either way it gives Kiwis reassurance and greater confidence in knowing they can work from home when necessary.

“Part of that comes down to having the right tools to do so, like reliable mobile and broadband connections. I think if lockdown showed us anything, it was that businesses are better equipped for mobile working than they may have thought,” says Fairgray.

“Before Level 3 hit us again, the 2degrees team had been working from home much more frequently than before the pandemic arrived. We know it works, we know our employees are getting the job done and most enjoy the flexibility. It not only makes sense to encourage and support them, but it’s the fair thing to do. We know that many of our business customers are doing the same.”

It’s not just the way we work that’s changed. The study found a shift in attitude, with a rise in the number of small business owners who were more comfortable with their employees working from home post-lockdown, jumping nine percent to 67 per cent.

Zahn Trotter, owner of NZ Venues, was one of the small business decision-makers who agreed their level of confidence with staff working from home had increased since the April lockdown.


“Prior to lockdown, working remotely wasn’t the norm and so it took some time to see whether the team could all work from home effectively.

“The first question was: does my team feel supported when working remotely? Which was followed by: do we have tools in place to successfully communicate and collaborate? With these questions answered favourably, I’m now really comfortable moving forward with a predominantly remote team.”

Having the right tools and equipment in place are essential to ensuring businesses can function as they would in the office. The study found that home broadband (34%) and mobile phones (27%) were the two forms of technology that SME decision-makers couldn’t live without during lockdown – this compared to the need for a laptop/desktop, television, and headphones.

During the week that Level 4 lockdown was announced in March, 2degrees recorded a dramatic shift in the use of mobile data and broadband from business districts to the suburbs.

“Many people wondered how the network would cope with this change in usage. Given the investment we’ve made to our network, we were confident about the service from 2degrees, but it’s gratifying to see from the survey that many of our customers felt the same (68%), as well as 70% who said it performed well all or most of the time,” Fairgray adds.

“Now we know that the majority of businesses – large or small – have the capability to work from home. Understanding what tools are needed to do so successfully is often the first piece of the puzzle. Once that’s been determined it makes the change a much smoother process.

“Globally, we’re seeing a monumental shift in the way we work, and so preparedness is key to ensure businesses don’t fall short or get left behind.”

2degrees hopes the findings from the Shaping Business Study will provide helpful insights into how Kiwi businesses are adapting to the new working environment and inform others about how they can prepare their businesses for the future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 2 Degrees Mobile on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 