Katana Technologies Appoints Advantage As A New Zealand Founding Partner For PowerDMARC

Monday, 31 August 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Advantage

Katana Technologies has appointed Advantage as one of the first New Zealand resellers of PowerDMARC, a powerful solution that monitors and protects domains from cybercrime attacks through email.

DMARC, which stands for “Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance” is an email authentication policy and reporting protocol.

Spammers and phishers are getting more sophisticated in their attacks, and email is a way to spoof well-known brands, including companies and even government departments, compromising user accounts, stealing passwords, bank account, and credit card information. Users often cannot tell a real message from a fake one, and often when the message appears to come from a senior trusted person in an organisation, people will respond to requests that they might otherwise not trust.

According to a report by Verizon, 94% of data breaches in 2019 started with attacks targeting people via email. An FBI statement said that the business email compromise cost in 2019 was at least $1.7 Billion!

“Signing a founding partner like Advantage is a great step towards seeing increased adoption rates of DMARC across the region,” says Steve Rielly, Founder of Katana Technologies. ”Initial customer trials are showing immediate value by highlighting both known and unknown issues with email security and delivery rates, and how to fix them right away.

“PowerDMARC’s platform is lightweight and efficient, which is everything a partner is looking for in a solution to show great return to value for the clientele, and we are seeing immediate success with Advantage.”

Steve Smith, Regional Executive for Advantage, noted “We have trialled this solution with clients who have been surprised to find that they have been the subject of actual and attempted email spoofing attacks. We are delighted to have been appointed a partner for this solution which is another weapon in our armoury of services to protect New Zealand businesses and government.”

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a cloud-based SaaS, so there is nothing to install. Users can leverage the services immediately.

It provides 24/7/365 email spoofing visibility and prevention and can decrease fraudulent email delivery by over 99%.

Features include PowerSPF, which tells receiving servers which emails are coming from authorised and unauthorised IP addresses and how to deal with them. Power Take Down allows you to remove unauthorised IP’s. It provides forensics with encryption and includes support for STS-BIMI and MTA so users can make TLS encryption mandatory for every email.

About Advantage

“Advantage has over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise-class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technology-driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

“To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers can rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer-managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer’s requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://Advantage.nz or go to LinkedIn.

#DMARC #PowerDMARC #phishing #cybercrime #email #spoofing #identitytheft

