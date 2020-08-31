Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Campervan Operator Travellers Autobarn Creates Alliance With NZ Ski & Others

Monday, 31 August 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Travellers Autobarn


Travellers Autobarn is proud to announce its partnership with NZ Ski & other adventure partners to provide real savings to its customers in New Zealand.

Campervans have become very popular among locals due to its affordability as well as assisting with social distancing during Covid19. It also allows locals to visit their own backyard on a “budget” compared to normal travel times….

Bastian Graf – Sales & Marketing Manager of Travellers Autobarn – is thrilled about the opportunity: ”Given the current Covid19 situation not only are people limited in their travel destinations yet are also facing financial shortcoming during these challenging times. Queenstown and the ski fields have been high on the holiday list among Kiwis and with many hurting financially we are thrilled to offer value packs with NZ Ski & other partners for every campervan rental with us”.

NZ Ski are operating out of Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak & The Remarkables and is offering Travellers Autobarn customers value deals until the end of the ski season.

Travellers Autobarn further partnered up with several adventure partners to offer discounts to its clients until the end of 2020 to mid 2021. These include Skydive Auckland, Zorb, SurfSUP, Pohatu Tours, Alpine Jet Thrills, Appellation Wine Tours, Iceberg International Antarctic Centre and many more.

Travellers Autobarn is a campervan rental company and caters for backpackers & budget travellers who are planning their self-drive road trips around Australia, New Zealand or USA. With 12 locations – and operating since 1993 – Travellers Autobarn offers a wide range of Campervans & station wagon/minivans suiting all age groups.

