OceanaGold Announces Filing Of The 43-101 Technical Report For The Waihi District

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand
The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>
Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row
The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>
Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19
Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>
Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers
Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>
NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%
New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>
Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19
The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>
FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>
NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders
NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>
Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation
Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>
QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience
According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>
Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years
Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>
Seismology: The Quiet Earth
As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>