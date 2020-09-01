Empowering Consumers By Raising Awareness Of Utilities Disputes And Powerswitch

The Electricity Authority is amending the Electricity Industry Participation Code (Code) to raise consumer awareness of Utilities Disputes and Powerswitch.

“We know many consumers are not aware of Powerswitch or Utilities Disputes services. This was reported during the Electricity Price Review and reiterated in research the Authority completed earlier this year”.

“These are great services we want consumers to know about and use,” said Electricity Authority Chief Executive, James Stevenson-Wallace.

Utilities Disputes provide a free and independent dispute resolution service to help consumers to resolve electricity, gas and water complaints with their provider. Powerswitch is an independent energy price comparison website which helps consumers to work out which power company and pricing plan is best for their specific needs.

“When consumers are well informed, they are empowered to make good choices. This encourages retailers to improve their products and services to consumers,” said Stevenson-Wallace

“We consulted widely during the development of the Code change, and feedback has informed our final decision. I am confident this will result in improved consumer awareness of Utilities Disputes and Powerswitch and will promote a more competitive electricity industry in New Zealand.”

The Code change will require all retailers and distributors to provide customers with clear and prominent information about Utilities Disputes. Retailers will also have to provide customers with clear and prominent information about Powerswitch.

Powerswitch is run by Consumer NZ, which backed the changes.

“Powerswitch provides independent information to help consumers shop around and look for a better deal,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says.

“Electricity companies will now have to tell their customers about Powerswitch. That will not only increase awareness of the site but also help ensure consumers get the information they need to compare prices and switch to save money on their power bill.”

Utilities Disputes also supports the Code change.

“Every initiative to increase awareness of our free, independent and not for profit service is welcomed,” says Utilities Disputes Commissioner, Mary Ollivier. “The Code changes will build on current requirements for energy companies to inform their customers about Utilities Disputes. This will help us to assist customers with disputes they are unable to resolve directly with their company.”



“With increased competition in the energy market, it’s important consumers have access to the assistance they need to voice their concerns, and to ask for extra help if they need it.”

The Code will come into force on 1 April 2021. The Authority will provide guidance to help retailers and distributors to comply with the new requirement.

You can read more about the Code change here.

© Scoop Media

