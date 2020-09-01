Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Announces Full Year Results To 30 June 2020.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank today announced a net profit after tax of $57 million for the 12 months to 30 June 2020, down from $108 million on the prior corresponding period.

“As expected, this result reflects the impact of COVID-19 and a lower interest rate environment on the bank,” said Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich.

“At the same time, we continued to increase our investment in good customer outcomes and our transformation to be an even better bank.”

Mr Jurkovich said the bank recognised $51 million in credit impairment provisions, up from $12 million on the prior corresponding period. The increase reflects the bank’s current view of the impact of COVID-19.

Operating expenses also increased, driven by an increase in investment to support the bank’s growth, good customer outcomes and transformation.


“Kiwibank continued to grow at a faster rate than the market, with lending growth of 9% and deposit growth of 13% in FY20. The market grew at a slower pace of 5% and 9% respectively,” said Mr Jurkovich.

“As a result, we are growing our lending and deposit rates faster than the market to help more New Zealanders into homes, more Kiwis to save, and support more businesses – living up to our purpose of Kiwis making Kiwis better off.”

COVID-19: supporting New Zealand’s recovery.


Mr Jurkovich said the bank had taken a leadership role during lockdown, prioritising the health and safety of its people and providing much needed support for customers and suppliers. Highlights included:

  • Kiwibank’s Relief and Resilience programme provided support to more than 8,000 personal and business banking customers for loans totalling more than $2.6 billion.
  • Supporting Kiwi businesses by moving from paying suppliers on the 20th of the month to paying accounts on a weekly basis.
  • Taking a market-leading position on the fixed home-loan market and introducing a significant reset to variable home loan rates with a one percentage point drop. “This reset of the variable home loan market will save Kiwis $20 million in interest over the next year at a time when they need it most.”
  • The temporary closure of bank branches during lockdown and redeployment of our people into areas where they could continue to support our customers.
  • Supporting our Kiwibank whānau as they supported our customers, by making a commitment not to reduce jobs, hours, or pay rates.


“Looking ahead, we will continue to play our role in New Zealand’s economic recovery by offering a better banking alternative that’s committed to being fair and easy for Kiwis, the businesses they own, and for future generations,” said Mr Jurkovich.

Sustainability update.


Kiwibank continued to make strong progress against its sustainability commitments in FY20.

Social and community.

  • Building financial and digital capability: support provided to more than 37,000 community groups and individuals through our partnerships with Banqer, Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust, Aviva and Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa.
  • Supporting mental wellbeing: With the support of Kiwibank, the Mentemia mental wellbeing app has been made free for anyone to download until the end of September 2020 with more than 50,000 New Zealanders downloading the app as at 30 June.

People and culture.

  • Diversity and Inclusion: our work to ensure that we have a diverse and inclusive culture achieved some significant milestones, with accreditation under the Living Wage programme and the Rainbow Tick.
  • Supporting our people’s wellbeing with the introduction of life and health insurance and additional parental leave benefits for both primary and secondary carers.

Natural environment.

  • Total carbon emissions reduced by 26% from our FY18 baseline, which puts us on track to meet our targeted reductions of 30% by FY22.

Summary of Key financial information.

Disclosure Statement – June 2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 