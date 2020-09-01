Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Infrastructure Role At Top NZ Project Management Company

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: The Building Intelligence Group

The Building Intelligence Group is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Jones in a new key role for the company – Infrastructure Lead/Project Director.

Brad Jones

As New Zealand’s longest-serving independent Project Management company, infrastructure has always been a key area for The Building Intelligence Group, but the new appointment will take capability to the next level.

Brad Jones brings over 20 years’ experience both internationally and in New Zealand in complex horizontal and vertical infrastructure projects which have required highly technical, strategic and innovative approaches.

A Chartered Civil Engineer with globally recognised expertise and skills in the area of programme and project controls management, Brad has led teams across rail, public transport, and aviation infrastructure projects and programmes. Brad Jones’ experience includes Docklands light rail in London, Heathrow Airport, Auckland Transport City Rail Link, King Abdullah Sports City Saudi Arabia, coastal engineering design and modelling for HR Wallingford, UK, and the London Cable Car.

Brad has come to the role from Auckland Airport where he was the Commercial & Project Controls Manager of the Airport Development and Delivery unit, which was responsible for $6 billion of the Airport’s $8 billion Capital Projects Plan.

Managing Director of The Building Intelligence Group, Ian Macaskill says Brad’s appointment and the decision to invest in a new Infrastructure leadership role highlights the strength of the company.

“We are building on the growth we’ve experienced in the regions where we have offices across New Zealand and recognised the need from our clients to provide specialist infrastructure capability with a dedicated team. Brad will lead and shape the service offering to meet client needs,” he says.

Brad will be based in The Building Intelligence Group’s Auckland office and Northern Business Manager/Director Brent Thomson says northern New Zealand needs infrastructure leadership.

“He has a fantastic reputation in the infrastructure/project control space and to be able to have him spearhead and grow our infrastructure offer is great for our clients. He has a smarts and leadership capability that guarantees he will drive great project outcomes.”

“Auckland and Northland are hub regions for the country. Brad joins our team with the knowledge, vision and recognised project controls background to positively influence regional infrastructure development projects, providing innovative and future-proofed solutions,” says Brent Thomson

“Our clients are wanting more specialist infrastructure project management skills and this new role allows us to meet and exceed those needs with Brad as a dedicated leader to provide strong thinking and best international practice in this growth sector.”

For more on Brad Jones please visit his profile at https://tbig.co.nz/people/bradley-jones

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Building Intelligence Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 