Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top SEO Trends For 2020

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: 1768degrees.com

Every year, Google does a lot of changes to its search algorithms. These changes could affect your search rankings. Despite the pandemic being the focus for most businesses, this didn’t stop Google from updating and tweaking its search algorithms. As new businesses arise, the competition for the reader’s attention becomes more hectic. For you to stay on top of the trends (and rank first), you have to meet certain requirements that are set by the search engines. The following are some of the most popular SEO trends for 2020:

Google wants to provide its customers (searchers) with the best possible experience. They want to provide the best possible search experience so they can sell Ads to businesses. Be relevant to Google’s customers and you will be ranked effectively.

Voice Search

People search online the way they speak. In 2017, around 33 million voice searches were done. According to a March 2019 data, 20 percent of mobile searches are done by voice. Voice searches have become more popular and it means that people are now searching in the same way they speak.

Most of these searches use long-tail keywords and are really specific. Users demand a more exact answer when they ask a question. Most of the time those who use the long-tail keywords are more likely in the consideration stage, and they are the ones that have the tendency to convert. Bullet lists can increase your chances to rank high for voice queries. Most voice queries are local queries. This makes it necessary for you to apply local SEO tactics to your site.

Video is the new Content King.

Google adores videos (YouTube is not only owned by Google, but is the second largest search engine in the world). It remains a valuable element of any SEO strategy and any company’s digital marketing efforts. Based on Forrester Research, video has the highest tendency to rank first on the SERP compared to a web page. It is also revealed that 62 percent of universal searches on Google include the use of videos.

It’s a great technique to create a video using the content you can find on your site. Doing this will ramp up your traffic once Google indexes the video. By embedding a video on your site you can drive more traffic to it. Write a short description of the video on the site for Google to understand what the video is all about.

We believe that a video is a window to the soul of the business. That’s why videos must be 100 percent genuine, informative and interesting.

Visual Image Search

Image optimisation has always been a part of any SEO strategy. Google has always recommended it. Lately, however, the company made changes to how users use images when they search on search engines. Images are important when it comes to online searches, and images always appear on the SERP. When your images are featured on the SERP usually they are in snippet form. Top ways to ensure that your images get featured on the SERP?

  • Optimizing image titles and descriptions
  • Using high-resolution images
  • Adding captions whenever necessary
  • Using alt-text to images
  • Using an original image instead of stock images.

We always optimise our images as part of our SEO strategy; hence, it is not new to us at https://1768degrees.com/.

Add your business to Google My Business.

Through Google My Business, all of your business details will be made immediately available to any possible customers. Your Google My Business listing will also make your business more reputable. Remember that 88 percent of customers who do local search call or visit the business within 24 hours. With a Google Business Listing, you can make your site more visible for customers both offline and online.

Podcasts or the Spoken Word

Most often podcasts are a forgotten element of content marketing. It is, however, a great medium for those people who are always on the go. Think about someone trying to digest your content whilst running, commuting, traveling, or about to go to bed. All you have to do is create a podcast and optimise the title, recycle your existing content to turn it into a podcast and repurpose your podcast for YouTube. Remember that YouTube is a search engine in its own right, and it has over 1 billion users. YouTube is often part of the SERPs which makes it necessary to be part of your content marketing strategy.

1768degrees.com/ is always keeping abreast of the SEO trends with or without the pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 1768degrees.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 