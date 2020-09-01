Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Months Until Healthy Homes Compliance Statement Deadline

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 6:59 pm
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today reminding property managers and landlords that the Healthy Homes Compliance Statement deadline is just three months away for any new or renewed tenancies, coming into effect on 1 December 2020. This is a five-month extension period from the initial deadline set by the Associate Minister of Housing, due to delays caused by COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “The advice we are giving to landlords and property managers, as we did earlier in the year, is to not leave Healthy Homes Standards inspections until the last minute. We would encourage people to have their inspections booked at their earliest convenience – obviously still taking COVID-19 safety and physical distancing requirements into account.

“With the second round of lockdown in Auckland, and Level 2 restrictions throughout the rest of New Zealand over the last few weeks, we are conscious that there may be a backlog of properties that need suitably qualified people to confirm the information required to complete Compliance Statements prior to the 1 December deadline,” concludes Norwell.

Under the new requirements, from 1 December 2020 all landlords must include a statement of their current level of compliance with the Healthy Homes Standards in any new or renewed tenancies. Inspections by qualified tradespeople (or people with sufficient, relevant experience) are typically necessary given the type of information required for Compliance Statements, including:

  • For each ceiling insulated, either the insulation’s R-value and, if known, the date it was installed and when it was last inspected, or the thickness of the insulation and, if known, the date when it was last inspected
  • For each underfloor space the insulation’s R-value and, if known, the date it was installed and when it was last inspected
  • For each ceiling and suspended floor that isn’t insulated, the reason why not
  • If a landlord relies on the tolerance or ‘top-up’ allowance for existing heaters, they will need to state this, with a brief description of why it applies
  • A statement that the rental property has an efficient drainage system and ventilation systems
  • Either, that the property does not have any enclosed subfloor spaces or that each enclosed subfloor space has a ground moisture barrier.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 