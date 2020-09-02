Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CPAG And AAAP Call For Extension Of Covid Support For NZ’s Most Financially Vulnerable

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 8:09 am
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Incomes are scheduled to be cut by up to $63 a week for many of New Zealand’s lowest-income households in less than a month, but Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) and Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) are both urging the Government to immediately raise family incomes instead, as an ongoing crisis-response measure.

Families and couples receiving benefits and New Zealand Superannuation are set to get $63 less a week, and singles $41 less a week, from 1 October when the Winter Energy Payment (WEP) period ends. But new CPAG research shows the effect of that cut will be dire on already inadequate incomes, and CPAG and AAAP are calling for the Government to continue WEP as an immediate crisis-relief policy, and also extend a further $72.50 a week in tax credits to all families on benefits with children.

In March, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced that doubling the WEP was part of the Government’s COVID19 support for "vulnerable" New Zealanders.

"The Government recognised that COVID19 would increase need - but the economic fallout from COVID19 will continue for years due to the continued global pandemic and this COVID-related payment is due to end in less than a month," says CPAG researcher Janet McAllister. "Incomes were already too low before COVID, and this upcoming payment cut will not be accompanied by a similar reduction in bills for whānau and families who are already struggling."

AAAP spokesperson Agnes Magele says that even current income support levels, including WEP, aren’t enough for many people to live on with dignity. "We’re seeing an increase in the number of sole parents in desperate situations coming to AAAP volunteer advocates for support," she says. "For me personally, and my children, cutting $63 out of our current income will mean having not having enough kai for the house so we can pay the bills; for many others, they’ll have no internet or phone, so won’t be able to talk to their kids’ school or to possible employers. Others will be taking out high-interest loans. At a time of uncertainty it would be particularly cruel to lower already inadequate incomes for people on the benefit.

"If we could keep the WEP and have an additional $72.50 a week for our children, that would allow us to eat better, plan ahead and buy some staples in more bulk - making our groceries cheaper overall," says Magele.

"It still wouldn’t be enough for everyone but it would give our communities a bit of breathing space while we all continue to wait for long-promised welfare reform," says Magele. "Our whānau and families shouldn’t have to wait any longer for liveable incomes."

The $72.50 a week represents the amount of the In-Work Tax Credit - a Working For Families tax credit currently only available to families who receive some income from paid work. CPAG and AAAP are calling for it to be extended to families who receive benefits.

New CPAG research using estimates for New Zealand’s official child-poverty measures shows that completely cutting WEP could tip many more families receiving benefits into dire poverty.

"We are extremely worried that stopping the WEP will increase toxic stress, debt, isolation, community disconnection, feelings of despair and shame and other harms that will waste whanau creativity and energy, and detrimentally affect children," says McAllister. "Without WEP, couples on Jobseeker with children will require up to an additional $250 a week to get out of poverty on primary official measures. A sole parent with one child receiving core benefit entitlements and paying low rent in Auckland is currently around $25 a week below a primary poverty line; come October, that family will be around $90 a week below that poverty line. It’s appallingly low."

"It shouldn’t be this way - and it doesn’t have to be."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 