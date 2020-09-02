Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Xero Launches Wellbeing Check In For Kiwi Small Businesses

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 8:20 am
Press Release: Xero

Xero, the global small business platform, is encouraging all Kiwi small business owners to take part in a series of simple steps to check in on the wellbeing of their team during September.

The Check In consists of quick and easy activities that don’t require a lot of time or money and help leaders to get to know their team, foster stronger connections, support others to look after themselves and make it okay to ask for help. It also includes additional wellbeing resources and policy guides for small businesses that want to take wellbeing further.

The initiative comes after research revealed that since the country’s first Alert Level 4 lockdown in March, 58% of small business employees have not talked about wellbeing in their workplace and more than a third (36%) of Kiwi small businesses employees haven’t been offered any wellbeing support.

Craig Hudson, Managing Director for New Zealand and Pacific Islands at Xero, says it can be really hard to know where to start but there is a clear benefit for all small businesses to address wellbeing in the workplace.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our small business industry is far-reaching - impacting wellbeing and inflating the stresses many of us feel day-to-day. All workplaces play a central role in building people’s resilience and positive wellbeing, helping them to be healthy, contributing members to their families and communities,” says Hudson.

According to the survey, 36.4% of SME employees would actively like more personal wellbeing support from their employer, while 56% of Kiwi employees would make use of a wellbeing and support programme if it was available at their workplace.

“This is particularly timely considering we’ve seen the re-emergence of COVID-19 in our communities, which has led to another lockdown situation across certain regions of New Zealand - including Alert Level 3 in Auckland, affecting more than 1.6 million Kiwis.”

Furthermore, 52.9% of small business team members are experiencing increased anxiety due to financial hardship and more than a quarter of the small business workforce (26.2%) said their mental wellbeing suffered during the March/April lockdown.

“2020 has been a year unlike anything we could have imagined and it’s important we address the pressure this has put New Zealanders under.

“After specialist mental health services and primary health care, workplaces are the next biggest place of mental wellness support in the country, and 97% of New Zealand businesses are small businesses.

So it’s vital that small businesses know what to do and how simple it can be,” says Hudson “We need to take a look at how we address wellbeing. Whether it’s mental, physical or spiritual, it all works together to give people a sense of self-satisfaction and happiness – and if this is lacking, it can lead to huge problems.

“In 2019, we launched the Xero Assistance Programme (XAP), a free and confidential wellbeing support service to approximately 850,000 New Zealand small business owners, their employees and families. It gives users access to face-to-face, telephone, live chat and online counselling.

“But if wellbeing isn’t being acknowledged in your workplace, you probably aren’t going to be confident to take up this service, that’s why we’ve created The Check In,” concludes Hudson.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Xero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 