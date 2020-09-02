Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Export Prices Hit New High

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Higher export prices for dairy, kiwifruit, and logs in the June 2020 quarter helped push overall export prices to their highest level since the series began, Stats NZ said today.

The export price index rose 2.4 percent in the June 2020 quarter compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2020 quarter. Import prices fell slightly (down 0.1 percent), boosting the merchandise terms of trade to a new high of 2.5 percent.

“Most dairy products increased in price over the quarter with global dairy trade auction prices recovering from a slump earlier in the year,” business prices manager Bryan Downes said.

Dairy export prices rose 4.1 percent in the June quarter.

“Export prices have been supported by favourable exchange rates after the New Zealand dollar fell as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world,” Mr Downes said.

Forestry products export prices rose 11 percent in the June 2020 quarter, following a 3.3 percent fall last quarter. Forestry products export volumes fell 20 percent in the quarter, after forest logging stopped in April as logging was considered a non-essential business during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The domestic supply of logs for export was affected by efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in New Zealand while global supply constraints saw a spike in export prices over the same period,” Mr Downes said.

Imports prices fall led by crude oil price drop

Prices for imports fell 0.1 percent in the June 2020 quarter, reflecting a significant fall in imported fuel prices, partly offset by higher prices for cellphones, televisions, and laptops as well as animal fodder such as palm kernel. Petroleum products import prices fell 35 percent in the quarter, the largest drop since the March 2009 quarter during the global financial crisis when prices fell 36 percent. Petroleum products volumes fell 42 percent in the June 2020 quarter.

“Crude oil stocks built up and imports fell after the border was closed to international visitors in March and air and road travel within New Zealand slowed due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Mr Downes said.

Higher prices for imported food products and technological items partly offset the fall in petroleum products.

“Drought conditions during the first half of the year led to increased demand for animal feed such as palm kernel, with higher prices and a sharp increase in volumes,” Mr Downes said.

Higher prices for cellphones, televisions, and laptops influenced a 4.7 percent rise to electrical machinery and apparatus.

“Demand for such technology increased as more employees and students worked from home during the COVID-19 lockdown,” Mr Downes said.

Transportation services costs rise sharply

Overseas trade index prices for services exports rose 0.7 percent in the June 2020 quarter, with a rise of 16 percent for transportation services – its largest quarterly increase on record.

“With fewer international passenger flights running after the border restrictions were imposed earlier in 2020, it became more expensive to deliver air freight to and from New Zealand,” Mr Downes said.

The rise was partly offset by a fall in prices for travel services exports of 3.1 percent – its largest quarterly decrease on record (see COVID-19 knocks spending by overseas visitors and students).

The services terms of trade fell 3.2 percent with overseas trade index services imports prices up 4 percent in the quarter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 