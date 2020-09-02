Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Knocks Spending By Overseas Visitors And Students

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Spending by overseas visitors and students within New Zealand fell by half in the June 2020 quarter, down to $1.8 billion compared with the same period a year ago, Stats NZ said today.

Travel services spending has been New Zealand’s biggest services export in recent years, but it plunged as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Travel services includes things like visitor spending on hotels, food, and travel within the country and course fees and rent paid by students.

“The border has been closed to new international visitors since March due to COVID-19 but spending by visitors did not stop because there were still tens of thousands of people already here,” international statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said.

Just before the lockdown in mid-March it was estimated there were 240,000–260,000 visitors in New Zealand, dropping to between 90,000 and 120,000 in August.

“While travel follows a seasonal pattern, this is the lowest June quarter we’ve seen for travel exports since 2002, now at a similar level to fruit exports,” Mr Dolan said.

Overall, services exports (including travel services) fell 41 percent in the June 2020 quarter compared with the June 2019 quarter.

The border closure also had an impact on transportation service exports (down 58 percent from the June 2019 quarter) as airlines carried very few international passengers to New Zealand in the June quarter.

While travel service exports measure spending by visitors and students while in New Zealand, transportation services relate to international movements of passengers and freight, as well as services associated with transportation.

Historically, transportation service exports have been New Zealand’s second largest service export earner after travel services. It was ranked fifth for service exports in the June 2020 quarter.

There were also falls in crude oil and fuel imports (down 60 percent compared to the June 2019 quarter) as far fewer people travelled by road and air in the June 2020 quarter.

"With such low demand for petrol due to border closures and alert level 4 lockdown, we have seen both the price, value and volume of petroleum imports plunge," Mr Dolan said.

See Export prices hit new high.

Logs dent goods exports as dairy holds up

Goods exports fell 2.4 percent compared to the June 2019 quarter to $15.8 billion in the June 2020 quarter. This was driven by large falls in exports of logs (down $361 million), seafood (down $136 million), and mechanical machinery (down $126 million). The falls were partly offset by a $434 million rise in exports of milk powder, butter, and cheese.

“While travel and transport services have plummeted due to COVID-19 measures, dairy products have continued to hold up New Zealand exports,” Mr Dolan said.

Dairy and meat were the top exports in the June 2020 quarter, followed by fruit and travel service exports.


Rise in digital imports as physical imports fall

Overall, New Zealand’s imports were also down 21 percent in the June 2020 quarter, compared with the June 2019 quarter. Service imports were down 33 percent to $3.9 billion, driven by large falls in imports of travel (down 83 percent) and transportation services (down 49 percent).

Countering these falls, computer services and personal and cultural services both saw increases compared with the June 2019 quarter, up $131 million and $61 million, respectively.

"With people at home due to lockdown for a large part of the June 2020 quarter, we saw an increase in offshore purchases of digital services such as gaming and streaming services," Mr Dolan said.

Goods imports were also down compared to the June 2019 quarter with an overall fall of 18 percent to $12 billion. Imports of petroleum and vehicles lead the fall, each down by around $1 billion.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 