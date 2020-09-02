Boomi And Solace Partner To Simplify Enterprise Integration Modernisation

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration-as-a-service (iPaaS), and Solace, a leading provider of event streaming and management capabilities, today announced PubSub+ Connector for Boomi. Today’s announcement further expands the partnership creating deeper integrations thereby creating a better, more seamless user experience for customers.

Digital transformation involves modernising legacy applications and integrating hybrid architectures so organisations can operate in real-time and have the agility necessary to rapidly create new services and capabilities. Efforts are hampered by a lack of tools capable of enabling event-driven integration – the real-time movement of information triggered by events that can happen across a distributed enterprise and among application and IoT ecosystems that traverse various data centres and public clouds.

"In this era of uncertainty, it’s essential organisations - small or large - supplement their workforce with automated digital processes that empower them to make decisions and changes overnight, if not sooner,” said David Irecki, Director of Solutions Consulting Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Boomi. “Companies leaning on fragmented or incomplete data management strategies risk rigidity at a time when responsiveness is critical to not just business, but the welfare of employees. The out-of-the-box PubSub+ Connector provides event-driven integrations to link apps across any cloud or on-premises environments, giving businesses a new level of control over their data.”

The connector will give customers of Boomi’s AtomSphere™ Platform access to Solace's industry-leading event streaming technologies and to PubSub+ Event Portal, the market’s first event management toolset to design, create, discover, catalogue, share, visualise, secure and manage all enterprise events.

“Boomi and Solace have a long-standing common goal of ensuring the customer’s user experience is first and foremost,” said Ed Macosky, senior vice president of Product, Boomi. “With the new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi, Solace makes it easier for our iPaaS customers to apply their applications and information sources to innovative new use cases by linking them in an event-driven manner. Solace has a proven track record of helping enterprises of all shapes and sizes reap the rewards of event-driven architecture and we look forward to seeing how our joint customers will benefit.”

The connector, available in the Boomi AtomSphere™ palette, will give users complete real-time visibility into their environments and make it easy for customers to create data streaming connections between applications integrated with Boomi and other cloud, on-premises, and IoT environments.

"Event-driven integration is becoming increasingly important to enterprises that want to enable real-time functionality while also simplifying their architecture, but no single vendor can support this pattern out-of-the-box,” said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. “That's why it's so encouraging to see Boomi and Solace deepening the integration of their technologies.”

To date, integration between AtomSphere and PubSub+ has been achievable with JMS connectors that do not support all use cases and haven’t given customers access to the full capabilities and performance of PubSub+. As part of Solace and Boomi’s strategic partnership, Solace PubSub+ Platform is now a preferred event streaming platform for enterprise deployments in the Boomi ecosystem.

Customers are already taking advantage of this partnership.

One of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies used Boomi and Solace to upgrade their master data management system to enable faster, smarter execution of marketing strategies, better lifecycle management of products, and a more efficient supply chain. Solace PubSub+ event brokers consume master data changes, route them to relevant Boomi Atom(s) which process/transform them as needed, and then stream information from those Atoms to whatever applications need it, wherever they are running – in any cloud or on-premises environment.

“The new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi makes it easier for Boomi customers to get even more value out of their existing assets by enabling real-time event-driven communications across diverse cloud, on-premises, and IoT environments,” said Edward Funnekotter, vice president of engineering, Solace. “By making Solace’s publish/subscribe capabilities accessible within the Boomi user interface, the connector tightly integrates Solace’s platform with Boomi’s iPaaS.”

“With the seamless integration between Solace and Boomi enabled by the new connector, enterprises are now able to leverage the full range of Solace PubSub+ capabilities to implement any event-driven use case with maximum flexibility and minimum development time. This partnership is poised to deliver significant value to customers, and it's just getting started,” said Derek Weber, Slalom Consulting.

