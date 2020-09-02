Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi And Solace Partner To Simplify Enterprise Integration Modernisation

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration-as-a-service (iPaaS), and Solace, a leading provider of event streaming and management capabilities, today announced PubSub+ Connector for Boomi. Today’s announcement further expands the partnership creating deeper integrations thereby creating a better, more seamless user experience for customers.

Digital transformation involves modernising legacy applications and integrating hybrid architectures so organisations can operate in real-time and have the agility necessary to rapidly create new services and capabilities. Efforts are hampered by a lack of tools capable of enabling event-driven integration – the real-time movement of information triggered by events that can happen across a distributed enterprise and among application and IoT ecosystems that traverse various data centres and public clouds.

"In this era of uncertainty, it’s essential organisations - small or large - supplement their workforce with automated digital processes that empower them to make decisions and changes overnight, if not sooner,” said David Irecki, Director of Solutions Consulting Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Boomi. “Companies leaning on fragmented or incomplete data management strategies risk rigidity at a time when responsiveness is critical to not just business, but the welfare of employees. The out-of-the-box PubSub+ Connector provides event-driven integrations to link apps across any cloud or on-premises environments, giving businesses a new level of control over their data.”

The connector will give customers of Boomi’s AtomSphere™ Platform access to Solace's industry-leading event streaming technologies and to PubSub+ Event Portal, the market’s first event management toolset to design, create, discover, catalogue, share, visualise, secure and manage all enterprise events.

“Boomi and Solace have a long-standing common goal of ensuring the customer’s user experience is first and foremost,” said Ed Macosky, senior vice president of Product, Boomi. “With the new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi, Solace makes it easier for our iPaaS customers to apply their applications and information sources to innovative new use cases by linking them in an event-driven manner. Solace has a proven track record of helping enterprises of all shapes and sizes reap the rewards of event-driven architecture and we look forward to seeing how our joint customers will benefit.”

The connector, available in the Boomi AtomSphere™ palette, will give users complete real-time visibility into their environments and make it easy for customers to create data streaming connections between applications integrated with Boomi and other cloud, on-premises, and IoT environments.

"Event-driven integration is becoming increasingly important to enterprises that want to enable real-time functionality while also simplifying their architecture, but no single vendor can support this pattern out-of-the-box,” said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. “That's why it's so encouraging to see Boomi and Solace deepening the integration of their technologies.”

To date, integration between AtomSphere and PubSub+ has been achievable with JMS connectors that do not support all use cases and haven’t given customers access to the full capabilities and performance of PubSub+. As part of Solace and Boomi’s strategic partnership, Solace PubSub+ Platform is now a preferred event streaming platform for enterprise deployments in the Boomi ecosystem.

Customers are already taking advantage of this partnership.

One of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies used Boomi and Solace to upgrade their master data management system to enable faster, smarter execution of marketing strategies, better lifecycle management of products, and a more efficient supply chain. Solace PubSub+ event brokers consume master data changes, route them to relevant Boomi Atom(s) which process/transform them as needed, and then stream information from those Atoms to whatever applications need it, wherever they are running – in any cloud or on-premises environment.

“The new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi makes it easier for Boomi customers to get even more value out of their existing assets by enabling real-time event-driven communications across diverse cloud, on-premises, and IoT environments,” said Edward Funnekotter, vice president of engineering, Solace. “By making Solace’s publish/subscribe capabilities accessible within the Boomi user interface, the connector tightly integrates Solace’s platform with Boomi’s iPaaS.”

“With the seamless integration between Solace and Boomi enabled by the new connector, enterprises are now able to leverage the full range of Solace PubSub+ capabilities to implement any event-driven use case with maximum flexibility and minimum development time. This partnership is poised to deliver significant value to customers, and it's just getting started,” said Derek Weber, Slalom Consulting.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 