Lake Wanaka Tourism Announces The Revitalization Of LoveWanaka, Supporting Local Campaign

With Alert Level 2 restrictions and ahead of shoulder season, Lake Wanaka Tourism have identified an opportunity to revitalize the overwhelmingly successful local campaign; LoveWanaka, Supporting Local.

When first launched back in May, the objective of this campaign was to collectively promote a ‘go local’ approach to doing business and was born out of a vision to unite as a community and rally behind Wanaka businesses in a changed world, while playing on the lovewanaka hashtag - the tagline for the town since the inception of social media.

Businesses had the opportunity to offer promotions, discounts, and initiatives under the banner of LoveWanaka, Supporting Local on wanaka.co.nz.

Lake Wanaka Tourism identified a need to revitalize the LoveWanaka, Supporting Local campaign which is now refreshed with beautiful new branding, thanks to creative partner Blend Creative Co.

Media and Campaign Manager, Gizelle Regan said that this initiative was born out of a vision to unite as a community and rally behind businesses, stimulating the local economy while cultivating a sense of local pride and togetherness

“The uptake from local business has been phenomenal, complemented by unwavering support from the Wanaka community and with Alert 2 restrictions back in place, we decided it was time to revitalise this sentiment.”

Lake Wanaka Tourism’s new acting general manager Tim Barke agrees.

“Since its inception “LoveWanaka” has been loved by Wanaka. Locals and visitors have gone out of their way to support our local businesses with some great success stories, and the loving continues. The resurgence of COVID-19 has stimulated even more care and support in the community, showing the love for Wanaka isn’t a one off; it’s an ongoing relationship.”

“New refreshed campaign social media collateral will be made available to all Wanaka businesses who wish to represent the campaign,” Digital Marketing Executive Jessie Byrne. “Additionally, business listings on the LoveWanaka, Supporting Local landing page are free to any local Wanaka business.”

The LoveWanaka, Supporting Local revitalization will kick off today Sept 2, 2020 with promotions, offers and events on the wanaka.co.nz website.

