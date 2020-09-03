Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lake Wanaka Tourism Announces The Revitalization Of LoveWanaka, Supporting Local Campaign

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 5:24 am
Press Release: Lake Wanaka Tourism

With Alert Level 2 restrictions and ahead of shoulder season, Lake Wanaka Tourism have identified an opportunity to revitalize the overwhelmingly successful local campaign; LoveWanaka, Supporting Local.

When first launched back in May, the objective of this campaign was to collectively promote a ‘go local’ approach to doing business and was born out of a vision to unite as a community and rally behind Wanaka businesses in a changed world, while playing on the lovewanaka hashtag - the tagline for the town since the inception of social media.

Businesses had the opportunity to offer promotions, discounts, and initiatives under the banner of LoveWanaka, Supporting Local on wanaka.co.nz.

Lake Wanaka Tourism identified a need to revitalize the LoveWanaka, Supporting Local campaign which is now refreshed with beautiful new branding, thanks to creative partner Blend Creative Co.

Media and Campaign Manager, Gizelle Regan said that this initiative was born out of a vision to unite as a community and rally behind businesses, stimulating the local economy while cultivating a sense of local pride and togetherness

“The uptake from local business has been phenomenal, complemented by unwavering support from the Wanaka community and with Alert 2 restrictions back in place, we decided it was time to revitalise this sentiment.”

Lake Wanaka Tourism’s new acting general manager Tim Barke agrees.

“Since its inception “LoveWanaka” has been loved by Wanaka. Locals and visitors have gone out of their way to support our local businesses with some great success stories, and the loving continues. The resurgence of COVID-19 has stimulated even more care and support in the community, showing the love for Wanaka isn’t a one off; it’s an ongoing relationship.”

“New refreshed campaign social media collateral will be made available to all Wanaka businesses who wish to represent the campaign,” Digital Marketing Executive Jessie Byrne. “Additionally, business listings on the LoveWanaka, Supporting Local landing page are free to any local Wanaka business.”

The LoveWanaka, Supporting Local revitalization will kick off today Sept 2, 2020 with promotions, offers and events on the wanaka.co.nz website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lake Wanaka Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 